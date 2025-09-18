What You Need To Know About Kroger's Beer And Wine On Tap
Whether you're going to Kroger for a long grocery haul or just stopping in to get a couple of staples, having the option to enjoy a leisurely glass of wine or beer on tap might just be the icing on the cake. If you haven't been to a Kroger store, you might be surprised that some of its grocery stores operate bars on the premises, but it's a growing trend among grocery chains. Visiting the beer and wine bar at one of the many Kroger-owned grocery stores, including Pick 'n Save, Mariano's, Metro Market, and others that have installed bars allows you to enjoy your shopping experience in a new way.
It's part of a trend designed to make grocery shopping more fun. It also helps your local grocery store to serve as a community gathering spot, turning it into a place to hang out, not just shop. Some people enjoy sitting at the bar for some down time if they're shopping after work, and if you like watching sports, many Kroger stores have a TV at the bar so you can enjoy watching a game with your friends. In addition, bars are often located near the prepared foods section, a convenient location should you desire a glass of wine or beer while you grab a bite to eat.
Why grocery stores are opening bars
Operating a bar in the grocery store is one way to get shoppers in the door and encourage people to stay longer. According to one TikTok user who visited a Kroger store's bar, you can even buy the bar's featured brands from the week to take home from a section located near the seating area. Be sure to check with your local store to see if there are limits to how much you can drink. You might also need to check to find out if they have their own bar and sell liquor, as individual state laws determine whether or not you can purchase alcohol at grocery stores as well as what types are available.
The Kroger stores that have bars are part of Kroger's Marketplace concept, so not all stores will have them. These locations often serve sushi, made-to-order food, and offer other amenities that attract shoppers to the store. An example of the effectiveness of this concept can be seen in Kroger's domination of America's sushi supply, which may demonstrate how popular the food is that's selling in stores operating as a marketplace.
In addition to wine, beer, and food, some Kroger stores offer special attractions to bolster their bar scene. Kroger-owned Mariano's in Chicago hosts a musica l happy hour that attracts people on Friday nights at 22 Chicagoland locations. If you're in the mood for music, food, and a craft beer or glass of wine, whether you're planning to shop or just stop by, check your nearby Kroger or Kroger-owned store to learn about its offerings.