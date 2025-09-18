What You Need To Know About Kroger's Beer And Wine On Tap

Operating a bar in the grocery store is one way to get shoppers in the door and encourage people to stay longer. According to one TikTok user who visited a Kroger store's bar, you can even buy the bar's featured brands from the week to take home from a section located near the seating area. Be sure to check with your local store to see if there are limits to how much you can drink. You might also need to check to find out if they have their own bar and sell liquor, as individual state laws determine whether or not you can purchase alcohol at grocery stores as well as what types are available.

The Kroger stores that have bars are part of Kroger's Marketplace concept, so not all stores will have them. These locations often serve sushi, made-to-order food, and offer other amenities that attract shoppers to the store. An example of the effectiveness of this concept can be seen in Kroger's domination of America's sushi supply, which may demonstrate how popular the food is that's selling in stores operating as a marketplace.

In addition to wine, beer, and food, some Kroger stores offer special attractions to bolster their bar scene. Kroger-owned Mariano's in Chicago hosts a musica l happy hour that attracts people on Friday nights at 22 Chicagoland locations. If you're in the mood for music, food, and a craft beer or glass of wine, whether you're planning to shop or just stop by, check your nearby Kroger or Kroger-owned store to learn about its offerings.