The Chicago Grocery Chain That Hosts Its Own Musical Happy Hour

Don't be surprised if you ask someone in Chicago where to go for a happy hour and they tell you to turn right at the produce section. They may be pointing you in the direction of Live at Mariano's, the rockin' Friday night event held in 22 of the Chicagoland supermarket chain's 44 stores. The stores serve wine, beer, and bar fare accompanied by jazz, blues, dueling pianos, and other music from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mariano's, which is currently owned by Kroger (America's oldest grocery store chain) may be the only supermarket to feature live music at its happy hours, but it is not the first to open a bar. Whole Foods launched its first grocery store bar in 2009 and opened nearly 200 more within the following eight years. Other stores that have opened in-store bars have included Kroger itself, Albertsons, and Wegmans (though it's since closed its pubs). Southern California grocer Gelson's has opened wine bars in some locations. They may not have happy hours, but they do have special deals every day, including $2 off every glass of wine on Wine Wednesday and $2 off sparkling wines on Sunday Funday.