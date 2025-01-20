The Chicago Grocery Chain That Hosts Its Own Musical Happy Hour
Don't be surprised if you ask someone in Chicago where to go for a happy hour and they tell you to turn right at the produce section. They may be pointing you in the direction of Live at Mariano's, the rockin' Friday night event held in 22 of the Chicagoland supermarket chain's 44 stores. The stores serve wine, beer, and bar fare accompanied by jazz, blues, dueling pianos, and other music from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mariano's, which is currently owned by Kroger (America's oldest grocery store chain) may be the only supermarket to feature live music at its happy hours, but it is not the first to open a bar. Whole Foods launched its first grocery store bar in 2009 and opened nearly 200 more within the following eight years. Other stores that have opened in-store bars have included Kroger itself, Albertsons, and Wegmans (though it's since closed its pubs). Southern California grocer Gelson's has opened wine bars in some locations. They may not have happy hours, but they do have special deals every day, including $2 off every glass of wine on Wine Wednesday and $2 off sparkling wines on Sunday Funday.
Keeping customers shopping
Observers have said that in-store bars, happy hours, and specials are a great way to keep people in stores shopping. Drinking and shopping can, after all, can lead to impulse buys at the grocery store. Given the disparity in state rules governing which grocery stores can sell alcohol and which can't, it's no surprise there are also rules at which ones can serve it. Some allow customers to drink while they shop, while other stores have to reserve a section of the store for those who are of legal drinking age.
Those who have joined Mariano's for its happy hours enjoy the party. As one Reddit user said, "When you're middle aged with a family, actually going to a bar can be kind of weird. Having a drink at a place you already are is kind of nice." Another added, "Now I know why my wife is at the grocery store for hours on end. I assume a glass of wine and shopping beats two crying kids at home." A local blogger has another way to enjoy the bar at Mariano's. "... my favorite way to spend time at the bar is to buy a bottle of wine from the wine section of the grocery store, show [the] bartender my receipt, and enjoy my selection while it is held cooling behind the bar."