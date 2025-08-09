Save Precious Counter Space And Hang A Roll Of Paper Towels With This Dollar Tree Find
Any decent chef will tell you that the first step to culinary success is to start with clean countertops. Unfortunately, it's easy to let clutter get out of control in a home kitchen. From coffee makers and fruit bowls to excessive home decor, a countertop can really dwindle in size if you're not careful, especially if you're not getting rid of these five things when decluttering. The kitchen island is no place for small appliances, of course, but it's also not necessary to use that space to store essentials like paper towels, either. Instead of giving up room for a bulky paper towel holder, take a trip to Dollar Tree for an inexpensive metal towel holder. For just $1.25, you can hang your towels away from the countertop, but still within reach.
Even if you're not a DIY person, this little hack is easy and pays off in spades. All you need is an Essentials Adjustable Over-the-Counter Towel Bar from Dollar Tree, a roll of paper towels, and a cabinet door. That's it — no tools, no special skills. Not only will this hack free up some space on your countertops, it's also renter-friendly since there's no hardware involved and it can be removed at any time.
Mounting the towel bar
Installing a Dollar Tree towel bar for hanging a roll of paper towels is incredibly simple. Once you find the right spot, pull the towel bar apart into two pieces, place the roll of paper towels in the middle, and push the two pieces back together. Now it's ready to be mounted on the cabinet door.
Perhaps the hardest part of this hack is choosing a cabinet with enough space inside for a roll of towels that's also within reach of your work space. If you prefer to keep your towels out of sight, mount the towel bar so that the roll is stored inside the cabinet. The area under the sink, which is one of the most neglected spaces in the kitchen, usually works great as long as there aren't also a lot of under-sink shelves that take up the space. If you have a high-traffic kitchen, however, it might be better to mount the towel bar on the outside of the cabinet so that the roll is within easy reach.
If you like how the towel bar hack turns out, don't stop at the kitchen. This trick works just as well in laundry rooms, bathrooms, or even a garage or workshop. For less than $2 per bar, you can have every space in the house just a little bit more organized — and that much more functional.