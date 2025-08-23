The Dollar Tree Bathroom Item That Organizes Messy, Overcrowded Kitchen Cabinets
Whether you're moving into a new place and want to preemptively get on top of clutter, or are tired of your current organization system (or lack thereof), it's never too late (or too soon) to come up with creative DIY solutions to keep your items near, orderly, and easy to find. Today's hack, one of many Dollar Tree organizational hacks, draws on a classic storage solution in another area of your house, repurposing a Dollar Tree shower caddy into a versatile, sturdy, and cheap catch-all that will help you declutter your kitchen cabinets once and for all.
Shower caddies work well for storage for a few reasons. For one thing, they're easy to clean, with a thin wire structure that gathers a lot less dust than a typical wooden shelf might. They also have a lot of diversity in their compartments, with space for taller items, shorter items, and even sometimes hanging items, making them helpful for organizing mismatched items that have been shoved to the back of a kitchen cabinet or drawer for months or years without a place to belong.
Ideas and inspiration for setting up a kitchen caddy
There are a few ways you can put this idea into practice: The most basic being to hang the caddy on your wall, much like you might in a bathroom. As opposed to in a bathroom, where you'd hang it over the top of a shower head, try using nails or screws to securely install it near your sink, on an empty wall, or wherever else you have space. This way, you can use the hooks that are often attached on the bottom to hang pot holders, serving spoons, or towels. So far as the rest of the container, spice bottles, baking supplies or decorations, or small kitchen tools are all good options to store inside — just make sure you properly secure the caddy to withhold as much weight as you're planning to put inside. An anchor might be necessary, just to stay safe.
You can expand the usefulness of the caddy by placing small containers inside to keep items from falling through the wide wire spaces. For example, a round pencil container could hold plastic straws, utensils, or toothpicks. Another totally different but equally useful idea that TikToker @capture_india suggested? Zip-tying two caddies together, laying them down flat inside a cabinet, and using the racks as separators for plates or bowls, or even to organize food storage lids. This makes it much easier to grab a dish, and helps your cabinets look overall tidier — all for approximately $3.