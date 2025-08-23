The Dollar Tree Bathroom Item That Organizes Messy, Overcrowded Kitchen Cabinets

There are a few ways you can put this idea into practice: The most basic being to hang the caddy on your wall, much like you might in a bathroom. As opposed to in a bathroom, where you'd hang it over the top of a shower head, try using nails or screws to securely install it near your sink, on an empty wall, or wherever else you have space. This way, you can use the hooks that are often attached on the bottom to hang pot holders, serving spoons, or towels. So far as the rest of the container, spice bottles, baking supplies or decorations, or small kitchen tools are all good options to store inside — just make sure you properly secure the caddy to withhold as much weight as you're planning to put inside. An anchor might be necessary, just to stay safe.

You can expand the usefulness of the caddy by placing small containers inside to keep items from falling through the wide wire spaces. For example, a round pencil container could hold plastic straws, utensils, or toothpicks. Another totally different but equally useful idea that TikToker @capture_india suggested? Zip-tying two caddies together, laying them down flat inside a cabinet, and using the racks as separators for plates or bowls, or even to organize food storage lids. This makes it much easier to grab a dish, and helps your cabinets look overall tidier — all for approximately $3.