How To Reheat Pasta In The Microwave Without Having Cold Spots Ever Again

The microwave is unmatched in terms of kitchen convenience, but turning that cold plate of food steaming hot in a matter of minutes (or seconds) often involves cutting some corners. Any bread that's microwaved will lose texture, and several common foods aren't the best suited to microwaving. Fortunately, some irksome outcomes like soggy, chewy, or unevenly heated foods can be avoided by simply understanding how the microwave functions. It's also key to unlocking all that this versatile kitchen stalwart can do, and you might just start using your microwave even more often.

A microwave essentially works by stimulating the water molecules inside food, and since food's moisture level is crucial to its texture, an inherent change in the eating experience is to be expected. The higher the moisture in a food, the less the change is noticeable. Thus, soups and saucy dishes are perfect for reheating in the microwave. A larger liquid component and better distributed moisture in a dish will usually lead to more satisfactory results when microwaved. However, those notorious cold patches can still show up in relatively "wet" dishes like pasta.

In general, the denser a food, the more intensely it needs to be microwaved. Thus, a quick way to deal with cold patches the next time you reheat pasta is to ensure it is spread out instead of in one dense, starchy mass. Warm it on a plate instead of a bowl; for even better heat distribution, arrange the pasta in a ring, keeping the center empty and essentially forming a large donut shape. While not foolproof, the ring method works better than most others, and combined with a few more microwave hacks, ensures your microwaved pasta never has cold spots again.