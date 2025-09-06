You're Totally Overlooking This Spot For Extra Storage In Your Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you find yourself short on storage in your kitchen, there are ways to squeeze a bit more without having to make the tough choice of throwing out certain items. For example, when you're looking at your cabinets, it's easy to consider only the inside of the cupboards as storage space. However, if you close the doors and shift your focus around the corner, you'll see a bare wall where you can easily add some floating shelves.

Similar to using Aldi's smart space-saving wall-mounted storage bins, adding floating shelves will easily complement your kitchen aesthetic while adding functionality to the space. Moreover, it's a relatively inexpensive upgrade, with some shelving kits, like the BAYKA wall shelves, priced at around $23.

The beauty of this simple installation is that it adds to the functionality of your kitchen and frees up your cupboards from light yet cumbersome items. This can include things like spices and teas that are known for getting lost in the back of your cabinets. Furthermore, there are many creative ways to decorate open kitchen shelves, even if you installed them on the side of the cabinet.