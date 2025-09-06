You're Totally Overlooking This Spot For Extra Storage In Your Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you find yourself short on storage in your kitchen, there are ways to squeeze a bit more without having to make the tough choice of throwing out certain items. For example, when you're looking at your cabinets, it's easy to consider only the inside of the cupboards as storage space. However, if you close the doors and shift your focus around the corner, you'll see a bare wall where you can easily add some floating shelves.
Similar to using Aldi's smart space-saving wall-mounted storage bins, adding floating shelves will easily complement your kitchen aesthetic while adding functionality to the space. Moreover, it's a relatively inexpensive upgrade, with some shelving kits, like the BAYKA wall shelves, priced at around $23.
The beauty of this simple installation is that it adds to the functionality of your kitchen and frees up your cupboards from light yet cumbersome items. This can include things like spices and teas that are known for getting lost in the back of your cabinets. Furthermore, there are many creative ways to decorate open kitchen shelves, even if you installed them on the side of the cabinet.
Getting the most out of your wall shelves while avoiding potential pitfalls
The main concern when installing any shelf is the weight limit. After all, ignoring this can cause a lot of damage to your cabinets. Always check the packaging for the amount it can hold. Also, you should get a shelf with a bottom support so the frame isn't solely supported by the screws. Regardless of the frame, do not overload the shelf as a general rule. Even if it holds, squeezing too many items on one shelf can cause other items to fall, risking a mess or even a potential injury. Giving each item on the shelf a slight gap from the other should keep everything safe.
Bear in mind how high you position your shelves as well, especially if you plan to use them for storing everyday items. If someone needs to use a step ladder to grab their daily coffee, the shelves are too high. Lastly, you can avoid clutter by keeping similar items together. If you have three shelves, for example, you can dedicate one shelf to a specific item, such as easy-to-grab snacks, with coffee and tea on the second, and just spices on the last one. And if you want to take your wall storage to the next level, you should consider getting a pegboard too — it's an affordable way to add heaps of space to a small kitchen.