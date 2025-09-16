According To Science, It Might Be A Bad Idea To Booze Up On An Airplane

It's no secret that plane travel can be stressful. There's the chaos of the airport, the discomfort of sitting in small seats beside strangers for hours at a time, and the phobia of flying that estimates say between 15% and 40% of adults in the United States experience, per Metropolitan State University of Denver. All that stress has many passengers reaching for a drink or two, or sometimes more. Most long flights offer alcoholic beverages for purchase, and you can even bring your own traveling cocktail kit with garnishes for an elevated experience. But, as much as a stiff drink can relax an anxious flyer, it can also have negative effects on sleep and overall health.

One 2023 study, published in the Thorax medical journal, found that consuming alcohol in an airplane cabin environment decreased participants' blood oxygen levels and increased their heart rates during sleep, straining their cardiovascular systems and compromising sleep quality. High altitudes already lower air pressure and make breathing more difficult; adding alcohol only worsens those effects.

Beyond sleep quality, alcohol also affects hydration levels. According to expert Kathleen Benson, CSSD, CPT, and RDN at VNutrition, "Alcohol acts as a diuretic, increasing fluid loss. In flight, this adds to the dehydrating effect of cabin air, which can make you feel more tired, foggy, or bloated." That doesn't mean you can't drink on flights at all, but Benson does warn that doing so may worsen anxiety or fatigue. "Effects are often stronger in the air than on the ground," she says. If you find that alcohol increases your anxiety or significantly worsens your health on the ground, understand that it only get worse in the air. In that case, we advise skipping the booze and trying a refreshing ginger ale instead.