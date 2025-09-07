Turn Airplane Drinks Into Craft Cocktails With These Carry-On Essentials
There are some things you should definitely avoid ordering on an airplane. The food often has to be extra salty because you lose taste while eating on a plane, thanks to the low air pressure and humidity. Similarly, top-notch wine may not be worth ordering on a flight because the flavor will be dulled. And when it comes to cocktails, the FAA states that it is strictly illegal to consume your own alcohol on a plane, so you have to use the booze you buy on board. Still, that doesn't mean you can't curate your perfect drink with a some nice added flavor. For a little advice on crafting a cocktail above the clouds, we reached out to Jeffrey Morgenthaler – a master bartender and mixologist, and author of The Bar Book: Elements of Cocktail Technique.
While you can't drink your own alcohol on a plane, Morgenthaler suggests bringing other ingredients in your bag so you can still create the drink of your dreams. "Small garnishes like herbs, citrus, or bitters are easily obtainable and add another dimension to your cocktails," he said. A little sprig of rosemary will add a nice piny, earthy element to a plain gin and tonic. A squeeze of lemon can add acidity, and an orange peel a touch of warmth. Anything that can easily be toted in a small airtight container can join you on the plane. For Morgenthaler, that would be honey sticks and a small bottle filled with bitters.
How to craft the perfect airplane cocktail
For killer cocktails in the sky, Jeffery Morgenthaler refers us to his second book, Drinking Distilled: A User's Manual, which contains plenty of tips to craft better cocktails. In the book, he writes, "Here's what lives in my airplane cocktail kit: nothing more than a few honey sticks (you know, those clear plastic straws full of honey) and a 30 ml dropper bottle I picked up on Amazon and filled with my favorite bitters." Because these ingredients aren't perishable, they can reside in your toiletry bag so they'll always be ready for your next flight.
While you can always use these ingredients to craft your own drink, why not try making Morgenthaler's personal favorite airplane cocktail instead? To start, order a scotch on the rocks with a lemon and a cup of water. Drink the water for some hydration, and add a few dashes of bitters and the honey sticks to the empty cup. Next, pour in the scotch and mix it all together with a stir stick. Finally, squeeze in the lemon and drop it in the cup. "Voilà, a fancy cocktail at 30,000 feet. And you didn't have to break the law in order to do it," Morgenthaler said. If you don't like scotch, bitters also go great with bourbon or a gin on the rocks.
For those working without a carry-on cocktail kit, don't sweat it. Morgenthaler has an idea for you too. "I can also attest to a bourbon and cranberry juice with a lemon as a delightful and refreshing cocktail that is also something out-of-the-ordinary," he said. Still, for a more personalized experience, a simple travel cocktail kit is key.