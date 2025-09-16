Here's How Long You Have With That Fresh Espresso Shot (It's Shorter Than You Think)
If you're a newbie to the world of third-wave artisan coffee, you may find the more you dive in, the more questions you have. How does altitude affect the flavor of your beans? What distinguishes iced coffee from cold brew? And what's all this about a fresh espresso shot expiring?
Coffee-making is a fascinating science that involves a lot of attention to detail and careful timing. One of the tasks you need to stay locked in for is the transfer from freshly pulled shot to cup. If you leave espresso out in the open air, it quickly begins to oxidize, losing quality and gaining bitterness by the minute. But how long do you have before this happens?
Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert, shared his answer with Chowhound. "Espresso starts to oxidize basically as soon as it's pulled," Woodburn-Simmonds said. "I wouldn't use one that has been [sitting] for longer than 10 minutes — ideally no more than five — as the flavors will already be a little dull." If you need a few minutes to rinse out a mug for your latte or get distracted by a chatty kid, you should be okay; a slightly aerated shot still holds its flavor. Just make sure you mix it up before too much time has passed.
The perfect cooling time
One valid reason to leave an espresso shot for a few minutes, especially if you're planning to drink it straight, is to let it cool so it doesn't burn your mouth. A shot that's just been pulled can be pretty hot considering the high water temperature your espresso machine uses to run through the coffee grounds as it brews. But what's the Goldilocks sweet spot between burning your mouth and drinking an oxidized shot?
"I think part of this is practice," Matt Woodburn-Simmonds admitted, though he had a more specific answer: One to two minutes. This should be plenty of time for a single shot to cool off. If you're pouring it into milk, water, or ice, that might immediately lower the temperature of the drink enough that no official cooling-down period is necessary. Brewing espresso might be a little more complicated than other coffee techniques, but, the way we see it, it's totally worth it — especially for the extra boost of caffeine content per ounce in espresso versus drip coffee. Some days, we all just need that energy.