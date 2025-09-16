Here's How Long You Have With That Fresh Espresso Shot (It's Shorter Than You Think)

If you're a newbie to the world of third-wave artisan coffee, you may find the more you dive in, the more questions you have. How does altitude affect the flavor of your beans? What distinguishes iced coffee from cold brew? And what's all this about a fresh espresso shot expiring?

Coffee-making is a fascinating science that involves a lot of attention to detail and careful timing. One of the tasks you need to stay locked in for is the transfer from freshly pulled shot to cup. If you leave espresso out in the open air, it quickly begins to oxidize, losing quality and gaining bitterness by the minute. But how long do you have before this happens?

Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, ex-barista and founder of Home Coffee Expert, shared his answer with Chowhound. "Espresso starts to oxidize basically as soon as it's pulled," Woodburn-Simmonds said. "I wouldn't use one that has been [sitting] for longer than 10 minutes — ideally no more than five — as the flavors will already be a little dull." If you need a few minutes to rinse out a mug for your latte or get distracted by a chatty kid, you should be okay; a slightly aerated shot still holds its flavor. Just make sure you mix it up before too much time has passed.