The Story Behind Marilyn Monroe's Apple-Forward Namesake Cocktail

It can be difficult to summarize someone as iconic and storied as Marilyn Monroe into a cocktail, let alone do it in just a few ingredients. However, you can leave it to the mixologists at the Waldorf Astoria hotel to figure it out. The Waldorf Astoria New York is legendary in culinary and cocktail culture, offering decadent dishes you don't see at most restaurants. The bar is home to the Rob Roy cocktail (which isn't the same as a Roy Rogers), and it's a short distance from the film that inspired the Marilyn Monroe cocktail.

In "The Seven Year Itch" (1955), Marilyn Monroe wears her signature white dress and stands over a billowing subway grate. This legendary scene takes place on Lexington Avenue near 52nd Street – merely 4 minutes from the Waldorf Astoria. While that subway grate from the original New York shoot can be visited today, it was actually both a publicity stunt and a failed shoot because the crowd that gathered was too loud for the final cut. Regardless of how things went down on set, nothing stopped the geniuses at the Waldorf Astoria from dedicating a libation in Monroe's honor.