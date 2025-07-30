The Decadent Steak Dish We Don't See At Restaurants Anymore

Food trends come and go, and in some cases, it may be for the better when they do make an exit. Tomato soup cake and a few other Depression-era foods come to mind here. However, there are some foods — like the decadent steak Oscar — that deserve to have a resurgence. This combination of pan-seared, tender filet mignon, juicy lump crab meat, creamy béarnaise sauce, and crisp asparagus spears sounds like a winning combination to us.

Once a staple of U.S. steakhouses, steak Oscar has lost some of its prestige and is today often confused with another old school dish, steak Diane (one of crooner Frank Sinatra's favorite foods), but they're actually quite different. Although they typically share the same steak cut and both have a sauce, steak Oscar is basically an ostentatious style of surf and turf while steak Diane is a flambéed dish with a pan sauce and mushrooms.

Steak Oscar is an offshoot of the turn-of-the-century dish veal Oscar, which has a somewhat convoluted history, as is often the case with food. In this instance, the origins, unsurprisingly, revolve around two people named Oscar: Swedish King Oscar II and Oscar Tschirky, known as Oscar of the Waldorf, who was the maître d'hôtel for the famed Manhattan hotel and restaurant.