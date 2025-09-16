The Florida Poutine Company gets the most important things right with its poutine, and top of the list is using beef tallow to make perfect french fries. Beef tallow creates golden crispy fries that hold up well under the weight of gravy and cheese curds, while also adding a depth of meaty flavor to your potatoes that's harder to achieve with processed oils.

The second thing that sets this food truck poutine a cut above the rest is the fact that the food truck makes its own cheese, ensuring super fresh and squeaky curds. Cheese curds are salty chunks of cheddar cheese that haven't been aged yet, and their ancient origins date back thousands of years. The signature squeak in cheese curds comes from the proteins that are bound together with calcium. When you bite into a cheese curd, the protein and calcium combination comes into contact with the enamel on your teeth and the result is the squeaking sound. It only happens when the cheese is fresh (up to a few days old), so if you get the squeak, you know those curds are fresh. If you don't get the squeak, it doesn't mean the curds are spoiling, it simply means they are becoming closer to an aged cheese. Which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but for poutine, the fresher the cheese curds are, the better.