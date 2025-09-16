The One-Off French Laundry Dish Created Just For Anthony Bourdain That 'Embarrassed The Hell' Out Of Him

The late, great chef, author, and television personality Anthony Bourdain was known for his no-holds-barred food opinions and his ultra-cool New York City attitude. But a very different side of Bourdain was showcased in a 2002 episode of his series "A Cook's Tour," in which he met chef Thomas Keller and ate at his unrivaled three-Michelin-starred restaurant The French Laundry in Napa Valley, California. As it turned out, Keller had a surprise for Bourdain that left him blushing, but happy to dive into a very unique dish.

Keller made a one-off signature custard for Bourdain that included two things he loved: coffee and cigarettes. That's right — Keller, who is famed for his creativity and attention to detail, crafted a dish that included Marlboro cigarettes as an ingredient along with coffee just for Bourdain. And while Bourdain may not have included it in his list of all-time favorite dishes that included a Brazilian mortadella sandwich, he did feel it was quite delicious. Besides showing embarrassment, Bourdain also seemed quite giddy about getting to meet Keller and to experience dining at one of the hardest places to get a reservation in the country.