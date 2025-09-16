No One Pairs Whiskey And Steak Better Than This Iconic Omaha Steakhouse

It's no secret that steak and whiskey lovers often land in the same room, but what if we told you there's a steakhouse in Omaha that's taken this one step further? The Drover, established in 1968, has maintained it's fame as a standalone dinner destination. The restaurant is a time capsule of sorts, highlighting the flair of the '60s in its decor and design features. It's especially become known for its unique whiskey marinade over the last forty years. That's right; the way it prepares its steaks should have whiskey lovers ready to fork over every last dollar.

The Drover's signature marinade is offered alongside guests' choice of multiple beef cuts, which are then soaked in the whiskey mixture before being cooked. This concoction is strategically flash-marinated (about 15 minutes), otherwise the spirits could risk over-influencing the flavors of the steak. For anyone who isn't necessarily a big meat eater, it's good to know what cuts of steak to avoid before you hit this destination.

The restaurant is dedicated to homemade all the way through, noting that its whiskey marinade is a made-in-house secret recipe that's been maintained by the oversight of the founder's family. This isn't all it offers, though; the menu features other treats, such as several burgers and lobster macaroni and cheese. This spot is open for lunch and dinner, meaning you can get the whiskey steak at most times during the week — no need to wait for happy hour.