When To Use Thin, Medium, And Thick Asparagus In A Recipe

Asparagus can be tricky to cook if you aren't quite sure what you are doing. Granted, there's tons of great tips out there from great chefs, like Julia Child's tips for making tender asparagus or Gordon Ramsay's tips for making flavorful asparagus. However, one small thing might be getting in your way when making asparagus that most people haven't even considered: stalk thickness.

The thickness of asparagus stalks matters for several reasons. It can affect preparation, cooking time, and even the cooking method. As such, certain recipes suit certain thicknesses better. Thin asparagus is great for stir-frying, while thick asparagus is great for roasting or grilling; asparagus of medium thickness can be used for nearly any method.

When it comes to cooking, sometimes picking the right produce can make all the difference, and understanding which stalk thickness suits which recipes can be a game-changer. Next time you're trying out an asparagus recipe, give a little more consideration to asparagus thickness. It could be the one little but overlooked mistake standing between you and making perfect asparagus.