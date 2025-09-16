Give Your Next Breakfast A Tex-Mex Spin With Quesadillas Benedict

Eggs Benedict's indulgent flavors and somewhat complex composition elevate it beyond weekday breakfast fare and into the laid back world of brunch — which is decidedly not just a late breakfast. Featuring a toasted, buttery English muffin topped with thinly sliced seared ham, creamy poached eggs, and velvety hollandaise sauce, classic eggs Benedict is the perfect example of how American cuisine brings together flavors from a variety of other cuisines to create balanced dishes that stand the test of time.

Buttery, lemony French hollandaise seeps beautifully into the nooks and crannies of a crumpet-like English muffin. The two flavors are brought together by the salty goodness of cured ham and the richness of golden egg yolks, which are popular across many cultures. If you're a fan of fusion and find the traditional foundation of this dish a little dull, you might try infusing it with even more culinary diversity by swapping out the English muffin for a crisp and cheesy quesadilla.

Not only does this swap add a ton of savory flavor, it also makes this dish heartier and more filling. Despite its indulgent flavor, ordinary eggs Benedict is a light morning meal that may not keep you satiated through a leisurely brunch. Quesadillas stuffed to the brim with shredded cheddar, beef barbacoa, or black beans and bacon, however, are sure to be the perfect sponge for the winning combo of runny egg yolk and cheese – not to mention a frothy latte or a mimosa made with the perfect ratio of tangy ingredients.