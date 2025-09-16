Give Your Next Breakfast A Tex-Mex Spin With Quesadillas Benedict
Eggs Benedict's indulgent flavors and somewhat complex composition elevate it beyond weekday breakfast fare and into the laid back world of brunch — which is decidedly not just a late breakfast. Featuring a toasted, buttery English muffin topped with thinly sliced seared ham, creamy poached eggs, and velvety hollandaise sauce, classic eggs Benedict is the perfect example of how American cuisine brings together flavors from a variety of other cuisines to create balanced dishes that stand the test of time.
Buttery, lemony French hollandaise seeps beautifully into the nooks and crannies of a crumpet-like English muffin. The two flavors are brought together by the salty goodness of cured ham and the richness of golden egg yolks, which are popular across many cultures. If you're a fan of fusion and find the traditional foundation of this dish a little dull, you might try infusing it with even more culinary diversity by swapping out the English muffin for a crisp and cheesy quesadilla.
Not only does this swap add a ton of savory flavor, it also makes this dish heartier and more filling. Despite its indulgent flavor, ordinary eggs Benedict is a light morning meal that may not keep you satiated through a leisurely brunch. Quesadillas stuffed to the brim with shredded cheddar, beef barbacoa, or black beans and bacon, however, are sure to be the perfect sponge for the winning combo of runny egg yolk and cheese – not to mention a frothy latte or a mimosa made with the perfect ratio of tangy ingredients.
Eggs Benedict, but make it Tex-Mex
It's best to keep things simple at first when you're experimenting with this recipe at home, so use nutty corn tortillas to make a basic cheese quesadilla to slide under your poached eggs. To honor the original flavors, add some diced ham to the cheese before pan-toasting the quesadilla, then top everything up. Knowing what the simplest version tastes like helps you determine how to take your flavors to the next level, when things get really fun.
For instance, hollandaise sauce calls for lemon juice. Instead, try subbing it out for lime juice, adding a spicy element to your sauce (such as Tajín or cayenne pepper), and topping the whole dish with a cilantro-forward pico de gallo for a pop of freshness. There's also the endless array of delicious ingredients you can stuff inside that quesadilla. Andouille and chorizo sausages add spice and a hit of protein, for example, while pickled jalapeños bring the heat and a bit of acid to cleanse your palate. There are also lots of cheeses to explore, from queso fresco to good old fashioned pepper jack.
This technique is also great for prepping brunch for a crowd, especially if you make your quesadillas on a sheet pan in the oven rather than heating them individually in a pan. They crisp up beautifully this way and are all done at the same time. This lets you quickly and easily plate each quesadilla Benedict as soon as your eggs are finished poaching.