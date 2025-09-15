If You Can't Find Mirin Rice Wine, Try This Wine As A Substitute

If we were to take a deep dive into Japanese cuisine, one particular ingredient shines, and you probably have no idea that it's the culprit behind why teriyaki, udon, and even chashu taste so good. The secret? Mirin rice wine. A quick dip into a small serving will immediately give a distinct savory-meets-sweet alliance, making flavors shine without overpowering them — as long as you don't use a copious amount. However, the challenge comes with finding a bottle, as it isn't widely available in America. That's why home cooks who want to recreate the flavors of East Asia might have to rely on a substitute. Luckily, Jonathan Fox, chef and co-owner at Boca Raton's Kasumi (@kasumiboca on Instagram), is here to help. "I would recommend using another rice wine alternative, such as Huangjiu, a Chinese semi-sweet yellow wine," Fox tells Chowhound exclusively.

Fox further advises that European-style wine could also work (sparkling wine can even go well with fried food), saying, "I have used a mature riesling as a substitute for mirin when I did not have access to mirin itself. You might sacrifice a bit of the savory elements that you would get from mirin, however, it does add a similar smooth sweet background and texture." However, consider whether the wine's flavor profile and function make it a suitable stand-in. Otherwise, you can add a few ingredients to sort of capture its undertones — acid to balance out the sweetness, and sugar to make up for the lack of sweetness.