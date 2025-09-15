What Exactly Is Steak Sinatra, And Does It Have Any Connection To Frank Sinatra?

If you've ever visited Palm Springs, California, and spotted a menu item called steak Sinatra, you may have wondered if it had any connection to the eponymous singer — and you'd be right. The dish isn't just named in honor of Frank Sinatra; it has a direct connection to the crooner and actor, seeing as chef Johnny Costa created it just for him. And while both Costa and Sinatra have passed away, the dish lives on at Johnny Costa's Ristorante in Palm Springs, with versions of it sometimes appearing elsewhere (often at steakhouses).

So, what exactly is in this beefy dish? The original version is pan-seared strips of New York strip steak, topped with sautéed mushrooms, bell peppers, and garlic, and a red wine-tomato sauce. It doesn't seem like a full tomato-heavy marinara sauce; some recipes for the dish call for just one tomato to be in the mix. In terms of steak, you can also make the dish with other premium cuts like tenderloin and ribeye. At Johnny Costa's, it's served with the pasta of the day and a choice of soup, house salad, or, for an extra $4, Caesar salad. Some restaurants that have adapted the dish from Johnny Costa's add their own twists, like serving the saucy beef mixed into the pasta or adding a touch of parmesan. Overall, the dish strikes a balance between a luxury steakhouse (with a primo cut of beef) and something simpler you'd get at a more rustic red sauce Italian eatery, although the price ($48) leans extravagant.