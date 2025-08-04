The Simple Italian Meal Frank Sinatra Happily Ordered Again And Again

Born to Italian immigrants, it only makes sense that many of Frank Sinatra's favorite foods would be of the Italian-American variety. Ol' Blue Eyes adored his mom's marinara sauce, and when dining out (he frequented Patsy's in New York City), he was known to order dishes like veal Milanese, fusilli with garlic and anchovies, and littleneck clams Posillipo. Another one of his go-to meals was stuffed artichokes.

If you're unfamiliar with the classic Italian appetizer, it consists of hollowed-out artichokes filled with a breadcrumb and Parmesan cheese mixture that includes savory ingredients like olives, garlic, and capers — a bold ingredient that turns boring meals into flavor gold. You'll find stuffed artichokes on the menu at many Italian restaurants, and they're often served during the holidays and on special occasions in Italian-American households. There are variations, with some including sausage and different kinds of cheese like Pecorino Romano. For example, recipes for Sicilian-style stuffed artichokes tend to incorporate pine nuts, lemons, and anchovies.