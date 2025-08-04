The Simple Italian Meal Frank Sinatra Happily Ordered Again And Again
Born to Italian immigrants, it only makes sense that many of Frank Sinatra's favorite foods would be of the Italian-American variety. Ol' Blue Eyes adored his mom's marinara sauce, and when dining out (he frequented Patsy's in New York City), he was known to order dishes like veal Milanese, fusilli with garlic and anchovies, and littleneck clams Posillipo. Another one of his go-to meals was stuffed artichokes.
If you're unfamiliar with the classic Italian appetizer, it consists of hollowed-out artichokes filled with a breadcrumb and Parmesan cheese mixture that includes savory ingredients like olives, garlic, and capers — a bold ingredient that turns boring meals into flavor gold. You'll find stuffed artichokes on the menu at many Italian restaurants, and they're often served during the holidays and on special occasions in Italian-American households. There are variations, with some including sausage and different kinds of cheese like Pecorino Romano. For example, recipes for Sicilian-style stuffed artichokes tend to incorporate pine nuts, lemons, and anchovies.
How Patsy's prepares stuffed artichokes
Per Salvatore Scognamillo, the chef and owner of Patsy's, stuffed artichokes have been on the menu at Patsy's since his grandfather, Pasquale, opened the restaurant in 1944. In a 2014 video tutorial (via YouTube) showcasing how he makes the popular appetizer, Scognamillo could be seen trimming the points of the prickly vegetable's leaves for a "manicured look" before cutting off the top and carving out what's called the "choke" inside.
After he filled the artichokes with the stuffing, he poured steaming water into the high-sided baking pan they were in so that the artichokes were partially submerged before covering them with tin foil to be cooked for an hour. Once they came out of the oven, he combined the leftover liquid they were baked in with some sautéed garlic in oil and poured the mixture over the stuffed artichokes for a juicy finish. The end result looked simply mouth-watering.