This Underrated Cabinet Design Blends Classic And Contemporary Style

While arched cabinets bring charm to almost any kitchen space, there are a few common mistakes you should avoid to maintain their timeless appeal. One of the biggest is overusing the style. Too many arches in one room can weigh down the design and take away that sense of openness. Sticking to one or two arched cabinets is ideal for keeping the effect balanced and intentional.

Another common mistake is choosing a finish that competes with the arch. You should avoid high-gloss paints as well as very dark shades. Both of these choices will flatten the curve and make the design feel weighted. Instead, look for shades that add contrast or texture which can help the arch stand out, and pick a color scheme that can make a small space feel bigger.

Lastly, size matters. Oversized arched cabinets can be overwhelming in small kitchen spaces. It's best to reserve larger cabinets for bigger kitchens with tall ceilings, as the size of the cabinets will add visual interest. Whereas in a smaller kitchen space, you should use subtle curves which will add flow to a tight space. As a general rule, be sure to choose cabinets that are proportionate to your kitchen.

Overall, the arched kitchen cabinet is a great addition to any kitchen, especially when you avoid these common mistakes. Although the cabinet takes elements from modern design to stay current, it adds a classic and traditional touch to your kitchen.