The Corn On The Cob Hack That Makes Lathering It With Butter Effortless
Corn on the cob is one of those ridiculously unfussy cookout sides that has absolutely no business being as delicious as it is. Though you can do things like swirl buttermilk into your boiling water for tender, flavorful corn on the cob, it's also very tasty grilled or simmered in just heavily salted water. That's because most of the deliciousness is contained within the kernels themselves — sweet, nutty, and juicy, they're the perfect fresh and comforting counterpoint to indulgent cookout staples like hot dogs, pulled pork, and pasta salad.
It's fairly simple to prepare, but there's an issue with corn on the cob so widespread that there are many tools and hacks to attempt to make it easier — getting the butter on those round, slippery ears. Butter adds lush fat to the corn that deepens its flavor, so skipping it really isn't an option, nor is struggling to spread it over a round surface with a flat butter knife. However, with just a little ingenuity and a touch of science, you can slick each ear with butter in seconds, virtually mess-free. All you have to do is add butter to the water you've just boiled the corn cobs in, and then dip them in it.
The key to this latest innovation among life-changing food hacks is butter's ability to float on water. While it'll certainly melt when you throw cubes of it into the hot water from cooking your corn, the water insoluble fat will remain on the surface as a glossy liquid. This allows you to dip each ear into an indulgent butter bath before plating, coating it in a glossy, even layer of beautiful fat.
Modifying this buttery hack to feed a crowd
While this hack is perfect for effortlessly buttering a smaller batch of corn on the cob, it might become a bit of a hassle if you're feeding a larger crowd. After all, you'll want to reserve that boiling water to cook more ears in as people finish the previous batch. That means creating a butter bath in the boiling pot meant for cooking cobs is a no-go, as it'll likely be occupied for the majority of the event.
Fortunately, this easy trick to get butter in all your corn's nooks and crannies can be quickly modified into a butter bath station, allowing guests to butter their ears as they snatch them up. Using a double boiler metal chafing dish, add hot water to the upper chafing dish and toss pats of butter in, allowing it to melt. The lower compartment will keep the water hot and the butter melted throughout. Add a few pairs of tongs to the side of the dish so people can dip their ears without burning their fingers or making things unsanitary.
Another advantage to creating a dedicated butter bath station for your guests is that you can add seasonings to the water, such as Tajín, roasted garlic, or chili crisp oil. If you have a crowd with varied tastes, it might be ideal to create a more elaborate corn on the cob station with the butter bath and seasonings on the side, allowing guests to garnish their ears with grated Parmesan and avocado crema in addition to the aforementioned spices.