The Corn On The Cob Hack That Makes Lathering It With Butter Effortless

Corn on the cob is one of those ridiculously unfussy cookout sides that has absolutely no business being as delicious as it is. Though you can do things like swirl buttermilk into your boiling water for tender, flavorful corn on the cob, it's also very tasty grilled or simmered in just heavily salted water. That's because most of the deliciousness is contained within the kernels themselves — sweet, nutty, and juicy, they're the perfect fresh and comforting counterpoint to indulgent cookout staples like hot dogs, pulled pork, and pasta salad.

It's fairly simple to prepare, but there's an issue with corn on the cob so widespread that there are many tools and hacks to attempt to make it easier — getting the butter on those round, slippery ears. Butter adds lush fat to the corn that deepens its flavor, so skipping it really isn't an option, nor is struggling to spread it over a round surface with a flat butter knife. However, with just a little ingenuity and a touch of science, you can slick each ear with butter in seconds, virtually mess-free. All you have to do is add butter to the water you've just boiled the corn cobs in, and then dip them in it.

The key to this latest innovation among life-changing food hacks is butter's ability to float on water. While it'll certainly melt when you throw cubes of it into the hot water from cooking your corn, the water insoluble fat will remain on the surface as a glossy liquid. This allows you to dip each ear into an indulgent butter bath before plating, coating it in a glossy, even layer of beautiful fat.