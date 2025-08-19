Summer 'tis the season for consuming fresh, sweet, golden kernels of corn right from the cob. Whether harvesting ears from your personal garden or using the silk test to get the best corn from the grocery store, there's something peaceful about the process of shucking, de-silking, and boiling corn. Unlike the frozen or canned stuff, the kernels are sweet, tender, and positively bursting with juice.

If you're on a mission to make the juiciest, most tender corn on the cob you've ever had, infuse the water in your stock pot with a generous pour of buttermilk, the same ingredient responsible for creating tall, flaky biscuits, thanks to its beautiful balance of fat and acid. This same fat and acid simultaneously tenderizes corn on the cob while infusing the kernels with luscious flavor for a savory, chewy, and deeply juicy summer side. Thicker than ordinary milk with a tangy undertone, it takes just 2 cups of buttermilk in a standard-sized stock pot to achieve these results, so it's entirely possible to prep plump corn on the cob and buttery biscuits all in one meal.

Since this hack is fairly new on the culinary scene, it may be easily confused with a similar technique that comes from the Southern United States, where home cooks cleverly add regular whole milk and about half a stick of butter to the stock water as it boils, which also produces some delicious corn. However, using buttermilk vs. butter and milk are two separate techniques.