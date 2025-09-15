The Disadvantage Of Using A Bamboo Steamer That Can Ruin Your Entire Meal
When you take one look at a bamboo steamer, one of the first things that comes to mind is a classic dim sum spread — be it at a local, family-owned Chinese restaurant, or globally-renowned chains like Din Tai Fung. A bamboo steamer is a traditional way of serving culinary classics like Xiaolongbao (commonly known as "soup dumplings"), fluffy steamed buns, and dumplings in order to add an authentic feel to the meal. Sometimes, you may want to recreate that experience in the comfort of your home — and while there are plenty of alternative ways to properly steam your food, you may choose to invest in your own bamboo steamer basket for the aesthetics of the presentation. After all, it's a fun opportunity to recreate a quintessential dim sum experience at home and switch things up from your usual weekend brunch. Plus, bamboo steamers are also a reasonable stand-in for a dedicated steamer pot. However, before using a bamboo steamer as the sole tool for all your steaming needs, there is one crucial factor to bear in mind, as it can drastically impact the experience of your meal.
One main issue with bamboo baskets is that they are adept at absorbing the smell of what's being cooked in them. This is because the steaming process can vaporize some volatile, flavor-imparting compounds, which gets absorbed into the porous bamboo basket. As a result, any foods with a distinct smell, like broccoli or Brussels sprouts, that have been steamed in a bamboo steamer might leave some of their lingering aromas. That doesn't mean bamboo baskets don't deserve space in your kitchen, though, as there are tips to attenuate the smell.
Ways to mitigate the smell from bamboo steamers
If you're interested in cooking with a bamboo steamer basket, there are useful hacks and cleaning methods that can help tone down any residual smell from the previously steamed food. One option is to buy multiple bamboo steamers, perhaps even of different sizes based on your needs, wherein each basket can be used for a specific set of items with similar flavors so that they won't interfere with the integrity of the dish. That said, the bamboo basket itself has its own characteristic smell, which you may need to address first before proceeding to prepare anything else in the steamer. Usually, soaking the basket in a water and vinegar solution, or steaming tea bags or slices of lemons in them should help reduce the smell. However, kitchen space is anything but unlimited, and you may not want to add more clutter to the mix by purchasing more bamboo baskets.
Ensuring that you clean your bamboo steamers properly is important to avoid residual smells and prevent any unwanted growths like mold. Since the porous bamboo can also absorb the scent of dishwashing liquid, it would be worth opting for unscented dish soaps when washing your steamer. Do not let your steamer soak in the dishwasher, either; instead, give it a thorough yet gentle scrub and rinse properly in hot water. Let the basket air-dry for at least 24 hours or even up to two full days to keep the mold and mildew at bay. So, the next time you want to steam some veggies or prepare your favorite dim sum dish, you can do so without worrying about any unwanted smells lurking around to ruin your meal.