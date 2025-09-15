The Disadvantage Of Using A Bamboo Steamer That Can Ruin Your Entire Meal

When you take one look at a bamboo steamer, one of the first things that comes to mind is a classic dim sum spread — be it at a local, family-owned Chinese restaurant, or globally-renowned chains like Din Tai Fung. A bamboo steamer is a traditional way of serving culinary classics like Xiaolongbao (commonly known as "soup dumplings"), fluffy steamed buns, and dumplings in order to add an authentic feel to the meal. Sometimes, you may want to recreate that experience in the comfort of your home — and while there are plenty of alternative ways to properly steam your food, you may choose to invest in your own bamboo steamer basket for the aesthetics of the presentation. After all, it's a fun opportunity to recreate a quintessential dim sum experience at home and switch things up from your usual weekend brunch. Plus, bamboo steamers are also a reasonable stand-in for a dedicated steamer pot. However, before using a bamboo steamer as the sole tool for all your steaming needs, there is one crucial factor to bear in mind, as it can drastically impact the experience of your meal.

One main issue with bamboo baskets is that they are adept at absorbing the smell of what's being cooked in them. This is because the steaming process can vaporize some volatile, flavor-imparting compounds, which gets absorbed into the porous bamboo basket. As a result, any foods with a distinct smell, like broccoli or Brussels sprouts, that have been steamed in a bamboo steamer might leave some of their lingering aromas. That doesn't mean bamboo baskets don't deserve space in your kitchen, though, as there are tips to attenuate the smell.