Tuna salad sandwiches are the definition of ol' reliable. There's nothing fancy about them, nor should there be. It's impressive what can be done with a can of tuna and a few simple ingredients, and there's more variety in the fish sandwich world than you might think. Although we've already ranked the top tuna sandwiches in the U.S., a different kind of regional variety recently grabbed attention on social media. TikTok account thembites introduced residents of the lower 48 to an Alaskan staple called pilot bread, which is often topped with a salmon spread.

The dish is pretty basic, combining smoked salmon, cream cheese, mayo, capers, and herbs into a spread that is then smeared across cracker-like pilot bread as an open-faced snack. It's essentially taking classic bagel toppings and mixing them into one condiment. It seems that cold climates have a knack for attracting open-faced sandwich fans, as Scandinavian cuisine is famous for similar dishes like shrimp salad toast skagen (which is inspiration for the Swedish phrase "To slide in on a shrimp sandwich"). Variations on the Alaskan salmon spread sometimes incorporate canned salmon, while pickle juice is an occasional addition that brings a briny edge to the snack. However, the ingredient that really defines this dish is pilot bread.