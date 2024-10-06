Salmon Spread On Pilot Bread Is Alaska's Twist On Tuna Salad Sandwiches
Tuna salad sandwiches are the definition of ol' reliable. There's nothing fancy about them, nor should there be. It's impressive what can be done with a can of tuna and a few simple ingredients, and there's more variety in the fish sandwich world than you might think. Although we've already ranked the top tuna sandwiches in the U.S., a different kind of regional variety recently grabbed attention on social media. TikTok account thembites introduced residents of the lower 48 to an Alaskan staple called pilot bread, which is often topped with a salmon spread.
The dish is pretty basic, combining smoked salmon, cream cheese, mayo, capers, and herbs into a spread that is then smeared across cracker-like pilot bread as an open-faced snack. It's essentially taking classic bagel toppings and mixing them into one condiment. It seems that cold climates have a knack for attracting open-faced sandwich fans, as Scandinavian cuisine is famous for similar dishes like shrimp salad toast skagen (which is inspiration for the Swedish phrase "To slide in on a shrimp sandwich"). Variations on the Alaskan salmon spread sometimes incorporate canned salmon, while pickle juice is an occasional addition that brings a briny edge to the snack. However, the ingredient that really defines this dish is pilot bread.
Pilot bread is an Alaskan staple
You can easily identify an Alaskan by asking about pilot bread. To most of those from the Last Frontier, it's a staple of daily life, yet it is hardly heard of beyond Alaska's borders. In essence, pilot bread is an upgraded version of hardtack, the tough, bland staple chowed upon by sailors of yore. True to its name, hardtack is said to be so hard that you can potentially break your teeth biting down on it. As a result, it needs to be softened by dipping in some kind of liquid. Pilot bread has fixed the issue, providing an equally hardy food with a far lighter, crispy texture that's much easier on your dental budget.
The food is particularly associated with the brand Sailor Boy, which introduced pilot bread to Alaska as a ration for those in the harsh frontier climate. It's still a hit with many locals today, who loved it for its subtly sweet flavor. Curiously enough, Sailor Boy is actually based thousands of miles from Alaska in the city of Richmond, Virginia. Despite this, approximately 98% of the pilot bread produced by Sailor Boy is shipped to Alaska, feeding what are now generations of ardent fans.