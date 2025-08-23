Alaska's Hidden Waterfront Gem Offering Wild-Caught Seafood And 125 Beers
Imagine Juneau, Alaska, in 1939, a time when float planes ruled the Alaskan skies and the Historic Merchants Wharf was abuzz with pilots. Now you can belly up to the bar for beer and epic seafood in this location, but decades ago it was a busy aircraft hangar housing a bunch of planes that eventually came together to become Alaska Airlines. Welcome to The Hangar on the Wharf, a waterfront restaurant where the past and the present mingle beneath misty mountains.
Cruise ships dock right outside of The Hangar on the Wharf. It's a great place for passengers to get a first taste of Juneau before they move on to other sights, like whale watching, finding Alaska's iconic Wild Berry chocolate products, or visiting the smallest and largest Costco locations in the U.S. Of course, you don't have to be on a cruise to enjoy The Hangar; it's a great spot for fresh, wild-caught king crab, oysters, and all the salmon and halibut you could eat, no matter the occasion. Like some of the other iconic restaurants in America, such as Captain Tony's Saloon in Florida, for example, The Hangar on the Wharf is where you go for the fare and the experience — admittedly a more rustic and old school fisherman vibe compared to the pirate lore of Captain Tony's way down south.
At The Hangar on the Wharf, you'll find a cozy atmosphere and outdoor seating
If it's not raining, the outdoor seating at The Hangar on the Wharf is incredible, with stunning views of the ocean and the mountains. You'll sit outside the iconic blue painted warehouse that is now the Historic Merchant's Wharf Mall, watching planes land and ships dock. Tables feel like they're right on the water, with only a chain-link fence separating you from the docks below.
When the rain rolls in, the inside dining room is waiting with moose antlers on the walls and plenty of rustic-style seating with equally great views. The interior feels classic with a hometown bar kind of vibe — a local sandbox with sports on the TV above a wooden bar. Float planes hang from the ceiling — many of those 125 types of beer are local (or regional), giving you an authentic introduction to Alaska's brewing scene.
Prices at The Hangar on the Wharf are pretty standard for sit-down restaurants in America these days, with sandwiches starting at around $16, burgers starting at around $18, steak and pasta at around $30, and king crab legs starting at around $80/pound. On the menu, you'll find macadamia nut-encrusted halibut served with pineapple curry and steamed broccoli, ahi served with sticky rice and ginger sauce, and wild salmon in a citrus glaze. There's also Cuban sandwiches, a ciabatta BLT with smoky bacon, and a whole line of beefed-up hamburgers that also includes a vegan Impossible burger.