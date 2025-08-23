Alaska's Hidden Waterfront Gem Offering Wild-Caught Seafood And 125 Beers

Imagine Juneau, Alaska, in 1939, a time when float planes ruled the Alaskan skies and the Historic Merchants Wharf was abuzz with pilots. Now you can belly up to the bar for beer and epic seafood in this location, but decades ago it was a busy aircraft hangar housing a bunch of planes that eventually came together to become Alaska Airlines. Welcome to The Hangar on the Wharf, a waterfront restaurant where the past and the present mingle beneath misty mountains.

Cruise ships dock right outside of The Hangar on the Wharf. It's a great place for passengers to get a first taste of Juneau before they move on to other sights, like whale watching, finding Alaska's iconic Wild Berry chocolate products, or visiting the smallest and largest Costco locations in the U.S. Of course, you don't have to be on a cruise to enjoy The Hangar; it's a great spot for fresh, wild-caught king crab, oysters, and all the salmon and halibut you could eat, no matter the occasion. Like some of the other iconic restaurants in America, such as Captain Tony's Saloon in Florida, for example, The Hangar on the Wharf is where you go for the fare and the experience — admittedly a more rustic and old school fisherman vibe compared to the pirate lore of Captain Tony's way down south.