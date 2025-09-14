What To Know About Publix's Delivery And Curbside Pickup Options

With all the grocery shopping mobile apps these days, who wouldn't want to take advantage of them? Publix is an accessible store for pick-up or delivery through either Instacart or its own app. Excellent customer service is one of the reasons why Publix has become a Southern grocery staple, but there are some key things to know before placing a grocery order at the store.

Naturally, there may be a cost difference from shopping in-store, as Publix uses Instacart for the app's function, evidenced by the Instacart carrot on Publix's app logo. Unfortunately, this influences the cost difference as fees are added to store pricing, which can sometimes equal a 30% markup to account for Instacart's service. While Instacart can access the best deals from the store's weekly flyers for anyone stocking up on worthwhile grocery staples, Publix app shoppers can apply the store's digital coupons for additional savings.

As an extension of Publix's focus on its customers, its shopping app offers a smooth user experience. The homepage displays store items organized into categories — similar to the layout of each Publix store — with a ticker at the bottom showing the number of items in the cart and how much shoppers are saving. Its appearance closely resembles Instacart, as Publix partnered with it for the store's shopping, ordering, and delivery functions. While Instacart utilizes contracted local shoppers for delivery orders, including Publix, the Curbside Pickup process has some differences that could influence the app's reliability.