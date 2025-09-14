The Savvy 1920s Sandwich That Was A Staple During Hard Times

We've all looked through the refrigerator when it's getting close to grocery day, trying to figure out how to create a delicious dinner that doesn't require running to the store. During the Great Depression, families had to get creative in order to make meals happen — that often meant using up whatever was left in the kitchen. A recipe known as the "emergency sandwich" became popular at the time, and it's not hard to understand why. With simple, inexpensive ingredients, including eggs, pickles, and mustard, it would have been easy to whip up a plate of these to feed a hungry family when pickings were slim.

The exact recipe for an emergency sandwich differs a bit from one source to the next, but the key components are the same. The sandwich starts with white, rye, or whole-wheat bread, depending on what's on hand. Recipes for the sandwich go on to make a sort of makeshift egg salad, using hard-boiled eggs, salt, and paprika. Some recipes add a bit of mayonnaise, while others add peanut butter (yes, you read that correctly). The emergency sandwich wasn't always exactly the first choice of many Depression-era home cooks, but it was a smart way to upgrade egg salad and ensure that no leftovers went to waste.