The Japanese Chain Serving Mouthwatering Burgers With Rice Buns

If you think a burger needs a fluffy brioche or a sesame seed bun to be great, Japanese chain MOS Burger is the kind of place that'll challenge your thinking. Drawing inspiration from Los Angeles' Original Tommy's Hamburgers, MOS Burger (with MOS standing for "Mountain, Ocean, and Sun") was founded in Tokyo in 1972 by Satoshi Sakurada, and has since shaped a distinct Japanese fast food burger.

Opening around the same time as McDonald's first location in Japan, hamburgers were still relatively foreign to many Japanese people at that time. In order to appeal to customers, MOS set about adapting the burgers to fit Japanese tastes. One of its first innovations was a teriyaki burger with a tangy, sweet-savory sauce made from miso paste. Still, by pairing teriyaki with beef instead of the usual choice of fish, this broke a lot of Japanese culinary traditions. While the burger didn't land with many Japanese adults, teens latched onto it, and this offering still exists on the menu today.

MOS Burger's biggest innovation came later when it created the Rice Burger. The brand's signature dish ditches the burger bun in favor of a "bun" made with packed rice that's brushed with soy sauce and grilled until crispy. There's two varieties available: One with yakiniku (sliced, marinated, and grilled beef), and another with tempura shrimp, squid, and veggies. Technically speaking, these aren't burgers as there are no patties involved, but they are undeniably novel fast food products.