Make Your Own No-Fuss Chocolate Bar With 3 Common Ingredients

It's a truth universally acknowledged that chocolate is one of the most beloved foods on the planet. Derived from the fruit of the cacao trees in Central and South America, indigenous peoples in those areas enjoyed cacao in various forms for centuries. They valued it so much that nibs were used as currency, and Aztecs offered a version of hot chocolate to their gods. While modern veneration looks a little different, many of us still celebrated when we learned there may be significant health benefits to eating dark chocolate every day.

Of course, even the most popular chocolate bar brands vary in quality; especially with rising grocery prices and the cold reality of shrinkflation turning that once-satisfying snack into a tiny, lackluster bite. More than ever, it seems the best way to access high-quality food is to make it at home — and making homemade chocolate bars is much easier (and faster) than you may think: Just stir together nearly equal parts each of semi-solid fat, cocoa powder, and a liquid sweetener to taste. Pour them into a silicone candy mold and let cool until solid. In addition to checking that you're using high-quality cocoa powder, it's important to choose a fat that's semi-solid at room temperature, such as coconut oil or food-grade cocoa butter. This kind of fat is what lets your bars set, with a texture similar to store-bought varieties. As for liquid sweetener, honey, agave nectar, and pure maple syrup all work beautifully.