This Forgotten Vintage Cake Goes All The Way Back To The 1860s

Red velvet cake may be a beloved staple in American bakeries, but it might just be an offshoot of its lesser-known cousin. White velvet cake first appeared in magazines in the 1860s, whereas red velvet is said to have been invented in the late 1930s. White velvet cake is moist and delectably smooth, with a delightful bit of tang from buttermilk. In fact, it is fundamentally the same as red velvet, except it doesn't have any cocoa or food coloring. While red velvet's flavor can be described as mildly chocolatey, recipes for white velvet tend to highlight softer flavors like vanilla and almond. White velvet can also serve as the base for more colorful cakes, acting as a sort of canvas for food coloring.

It is likely that red velvet's striking color played a role in it overtaking white velvet in popularity; red has been scientifically proven to be the most appetizing color. Its reputation as a staple Juneteenth dessert, as well as a notable appearance in the 1989 film "Steel Magnolias," further cemented its prominent place in American culture. As the likely original, however, white velvet cake deserves its time in the sun after being overshadowed by red velvet for so long. While it may be a nostalgic cake you probably forgot existed, but is definitely worth making today.