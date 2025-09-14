The Mouthwatering Menu Hack That Makes The Cheesecake Factory's Caesar Salad Anything But Basic

Nothing spreads faster on TikTok quite like a clever restaurant ordering hack, and this Caesar salad variation at the Cheesecake Factory is proof that when a hack is good, it's very good. The trick — which was introduced to the internet by @alixtraeger on TikTok and has a whopping 520k likes at the time of writing — is to order the standard Caesar at the Cheesecake Factory and add its Louisiana-style chicken instead of a plain grilled chicken. Then, like that wasn't good enough, ask for a side of caramelized onions and add them to the salad too.

The Louisiana chicken at the Cheesecake Factory usually comes with a pasta dish , and it's a parmesan-crusted fried chicken breast that's so much more substantial and indulgent than the standard grilled chicken breast. By adding the caramelized onions on top, you give the salad a wholly next level sweet-savory edge, which works to take the sharpness of the dressing down a notch. Expect this salad to be much larger and more filling than a regular chicken Caesar, whilst still being lighter than the pasta dish that the Louisiana chicken typically comes with. And for anyone who loves making an easy kale Caesar salad recipe at home, this upgrade can be replicated in your kitchen as well. The chicken is an obvious win but onions also cannot be overlooked. If you've ever tried the steaming technique to caramelize onions faster, you know how much sweetness they can add to a meal when cooked right.