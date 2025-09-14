Give Rice Krispies Treats Some Fall Flair With A Pumpkin Spice Twist

Each year, when September comes around, all things fall-flavored make the rounds once again. Pumpkin spice coffee creamers start to hit store shelves again and people begin lining up to order secret menu pumpkin spice hot chocolates at Starbucks. Meanwhile, home cooks whip up fall-themed treats like homemade pumpkin spice lattes and more.

If you're looking for a fun and easy autumn-themed treat to make at home, look no further than Rice Krispies Treats. The trick to giving them a fall spin is to add some pumpkin purée and various spices and seasonings, such as cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg, into the melted marshmallows. The mixture should then be added to the Rice Krispies cereal and molded into whatever shape your heart desires. The result is a sweet treat that has a gorgeous auburn color, which is perfect for fall, and features several nostalgic and classic autumnal flavors.

If you're feeling extra festive, you can make these Rice Krispies Treats even more autumnal with the help of other ingredients, toppings, and much more. The beauty of these sweets is how customizable they are, down to the way they are shaped, so feel free to experiment to your heart's content.