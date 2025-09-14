Give Rice Krispies Treats Some Fall Flair With A Pumpkin Spice Twist
Each year, when September comes around, all things fall-flavored make the rounds once again. Pumpkin spice coffee creamers start to hit store shelves again and people begin lining up to order secret menu pumpkin spice hot chocolates at Starbucks. Meanwhile, home cooks whip up fall-themed treats like homemade pumpkin spice lattes and more.
If you're looking for a fun and easy autumn-themed treat to make at home, look no further than Rice Krispies Treats. The trick to giving them a fall spin is to add some pumpkin purée and various spices and seasonings, such as cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg, into the melted marshmallows. The mixture should then be added to the Rice Krispies cereal and molded into whatever shape your heart desires. The result is a sweet treat that has a gorgeous auburn color, which is perfect for fall, and features several nostalgic and classic autumnal flavors.
If you're feeling extra festive, you can make these Rice Krispies Treats even more autumnal with the help of other ingredients, toppings, and much more. The beauty of these sweets is how customizable they are, down to the way they are shaped, so feel free to experiment to your heart's content.
Ways to upgrade your pumpkin spice Rice Krispies Treats
One easy way to make these fall-themed Rice Krispies Treats more festive is to add a touch of food coloring. The pumpkin purée already gives them a golden orange tint, but if you want something more like the color of bright autumn leaves, add in a couple drops of orange food coloring. You can even whip up multiple batches of Rice Krispies Treats in several colors, like yellow, orange, green, and brown.
In addition to giving these treats some festive coloring, you can also change their shape. Instead of serving them in the traditional rectangular shape, use a leaf-shaped cookie cutter. Alternatively, if you're feeling crafty, you can shape the Rice Krispies Treats into balls to shape them as tiny pumpkins. Top these off with any chocolate candy of your choosing or pretzel sticks to make a pumpkin stem, and add green M&M's or pieces of green fruit roll ups to make little leaves.
Last but not least, consider adding some extra ingredients to the Rice Krispies Treats. You can try mixing fall-tinted sprinkles into the marshmallow mix; this will put speckles of color throughout your Rice Krispies Treats and add some variety to the texture of the treats too. Alternatively, you can mix in candy corn or little pumpkin candies to emphasize the fall aesthetic while also adding some texture and flavor variety to the Rice Krispies Treats.