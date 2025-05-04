The Simple Storage Tip That Will Save You From A Soggy Leftover Sandwich

The veggies most likely to be the cause of a soggy sandwich are those with a high water content, like tomatoes, lettuce, and cucumbers. You can always leave these out in favor of dryer vegetables, like avocado or carrot shavings, but if a delicious tomato sandwich is what your heart and soul desires, just make sure you take extra care to pat them dry. Plus, avoid a common soggy sandwich mistake and make sure you put these more moist veggies toward the top half of the sandwich, letting the cold cuts and cheese below act as a barrier from turning the bottom bread into mush.

Reinvent your sandwich with a crustier bread (or toast a weaker bread if you must), and watch a YouTube video to learn how to paper-towel wrap your sandwich in the fanciest way for extra fun. An added bonus? When you get to lunchtime, you'll already have a paper towel at hand to clean up with as you eat.