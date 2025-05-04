The Simple Storage Tip That Will Save You From A Soggy Leftover Sandwich
Whether you're packing a school lunch, putting together a basket for picnicking, or packing up your leftovers for the fridge, soggy sandwiches are an all-too-common problem — especially if you're a veggie lover. Of course, you could always pack the ingredients separately and assemble just before eating, but if you want to simplify storage, try this instead: Use paper towels to press the moisture out of your veggies before assembling, and then wrap the whole sandwich in a paper towel before packing it away in a Ziploc bag or lunchbox. The paper will absorb any remaining liquid that comes out the sides of your sandwich and prevent it from soaking into your sandwich bread instead.
TIps of the trade for paper towel packing
The veggies most likely to be the cause of a soggy sandwich are those with a high water content, like tomatoes, lettuce, and cucumbers. You can always leave these out in favor of dryer vegetables, like avocado or carrot shavings, but if a delicious tomato sandwich is what your heart and soul desires, just make sure you take extra care to pat them dry. Plus, avoid a common soggy sandwich mistake and make sure you put these more moist veggies toward the top half of the sandwich, letting the cold cuts and cheese below act as a barrier from turning the bottom bread into mush.
Reinvent your sandwich with a crustier bread (or toast a weaker bread if you must), and watch a YouTube video to learn how to paper-towel wrap your sandwich in the fanciest way for extra fun. An added bonus? When you get to lunchtime, you'll already have a paper towel at hand to clean up with as you eat.