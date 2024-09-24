The Kitchen Hack That Makes Storing Paper Towels Easier

Have you ever been convinced to buy a mega pack of paper towels rather than just one or two rolls? Maybe the larger pack was on sale or you have a big household with children who produce tons of spills, or perhaps you were throwing an upcoming gathering. Either way, storing multiple paper towels can take up tons of pantry space. However, there is a hack created by TikTok user @thedowntownaly that allows multiple paper towel rolls to be stored vertically, minimizing the amount of space used.

Paper towels are a household essential. In addition to being used for cleaning, they can be helpful when storing produce like spinach or microwaving food, so it's a good idea to always have extras on hand. This hack is best used in a pantry with high shelves as the space between the top shelf and the ceiling provides the ideal setup for the tension rods. It can also be used in a kitchen with an open shelf layout. To use this hack, line up two tension rods, one a few inches behind the other, next to one of the side walls of your pantry. Leave a space large enough to fit one paper towel roll between the rods and the wall. Next, extend the rods from the shelf all the way up to the ceiling so that they're secured in place. Once the two rods are set up, you'll have created a thin column on one side of your pantry shelf in which you can stack the paper towel rolls.

