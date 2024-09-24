The Kitchen Hack That Makes Storing Paper Towels Easier
Have you ever been convinced to buy a mega pack of paper towels rather than just one or two rolls? Maybe the larger pack was on sale or you have a big household with children who produce tons of spills, or perhaps you were throwing an upcoming gathering. Either way, storing multiple paper towels can take up tons of pantry space. However, there is a hack created by TikTok user @thedowntownaly that allows multiple paper towel rolls to be stored vertically, minimizing the amount of space used.
Paper towels are a household essential. In addition to being used for cleaning, they can be helpful when storing produce like spinach or microwaving food, so it's a good idea to always have extras on hand. This hack is best used in a pantry with high shelves as the space between the top shelf and the ceiling provides the ideal setup for the tension rods. It can also be used in a kitchen with an open shelf layout. To use this hack, line up two tension rods, one a few inches behind the other, next to one of the side walls of your pantry. Leave a space large enough to fit one paper towel roll between the rods and the wall. Next, extend the rods from the shelf all the way up to the ceiling so that they're secured in place. Once the two rods are set up, you'll have created a thin column on one side of your pantry shelf in which you can stack the paper towel rolls.
Using tension rods for storage
Tension rods can be easily found at most major home stores, like Target and Walmart, as they are typically used to hang curtains. The paper towel hack ensures that one can store a 12 or nine-pack of paper towels without having to worry about storage space. After stacking the paper towels against the wall, one can grab a new roll by pulling from the bottom of the pile, then the other rolls will move down for easy access. For those concerned about insects crawling in the rolls as the plastic covering is removed for storage, you can wrap the paper towel rolls in plastic or paper — the latter of which is more eco-friendly.
Several similar hacks can be great for students in small college dorms or big families who need to optimize their storage space. For instance, a tension rod can be used to section items in a cabinet as they can be installed vertically to create small openings. So, you can create separate sections for baking trays, muffin pans, and cutting boards. With this hack, the items can be stored vertically as they will have a tension rod to lean against. Tension rods can also be used to store pots and pans in a hanging manner as they can be extended between two surfaces or placed in holders, just like a curtain rod. Then, with large s-hooks, items can be hung from the rod. The same technique can also be used to hang cooking utensils and decorative mugs.