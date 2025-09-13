Freeze This Liquid To Add An Icy Flavor Bomb To Your Savory Cocktails

It can seem that the world of mixology centers around the sweet cocktail. Drink menus are replete with flowery drinks: Pink, watermelon palomas and French 75s decorated with delicate violet blooms are all the rage. However, in recent years, trends have tipped towards the savory, briny, and downright dirty. From anchovy martinis to fully stacked bloody marys, some cocktail sippers have started a salty, savory sipping revolution. However, for the brine-curious, introducing saltiness to a drink might seem intimidating. Not to fret; there is one easy way to add a kick to your next drink: Make some pickle ice cubes.

To make, simply pour pickle juice into an ice cube tray and freeze. Once completely frozen, pop it into your cocktail of choice et voilà! You've got a brine-infused drink. Of course, there are a few other ways to go about this hack if you want to get creative (or are short an ice cube tray). For a minimal pickle approach, freeze your pickles directly. All you need to do is remove your pickles from the jar, place on a plate or baking sheet, and pop in the freezer. This method gives your cocktail a fun, funky visual appeal as well as a sour kick. If you want to combine these two approaches, pour brine into your ice cube tray and add a pickle to each cube before freezing. Smaller pickles, such as cornichons or gherkins, work best since you can fit a whole pickle in each cube. You can also slice a larger pickle and add chunks.