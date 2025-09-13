The No-Roast Method For Quickly Peeling Peppers That Actually Works

Bell peppers are one of those delicious, versatile superfoods that often receive supporting actor status when they could easily take center stage. In addition to being packed full of flavor — especially taking into account the nuances among the colors — bell peppers are also rich in vitamins and antioxidants that can help improve immunity, protect our eyesight, and prevent heart disease. They're also fairly easy to grow and can be harvested and enjoyed at every stage of ripeness: green, to yellow, to orange, to — most people's favorite — red.

Despite these benefits, some people avoid bell peppers because they're finicky to process. From roasting them to loosen the tough, fibrous skin to de-seeding, it may take longer to prep your peppers than to make the recipe they're for. Fortunately, there are a few simple hacks that can cut prep time down dramatically so you feel motivated to enjoy these nutritious veggies more often.

The first is an easy hack to cut bell peppers by popping the seeds out before you even slice them. The second is to use a veggie peeler to remove the tough skin from your bell peppers without having to roast them first. This method is not only less messy, much faster, and safer than charring them over high heat, it's the approved method of chef Jacques Pépin. The veggie peeler removes 90% of the skin in seconds, leaving you silky smooth bell peppers that are perfect for elevating store-bought salsa, enjoying in salad, or sprinkling into tacos.