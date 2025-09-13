The Genius Kitchen Hack That Reuses Empty Jugs As A DIY Napkin Dispenser

Whether you cook in your kitchen every single day or meal prep just once a week, you understand how crucial it is to keep this area of your home sanitary and clutter-free — and how difficult these tasks actually are. Though a clean kitchen is crucial to food safety, cleaning your kitchen after cooking can be a daunting task that's often made easier with disposable paper towels. Using these all the time isn't the most environmentally friendly, but sometimes single-use paper towels are the more sanitary option. Of course, this means keeping a roll of paper towels handy, usually in one of those dispensers that takes up valuable real estate on your counter. Fortunately, there's a paper towel storage hack that keeps your counter space clear and keeps the absorbent roll from getting spattered with errant oils and sauces.

All you need is a large, empty plastic jug and a little bit of elbow grease. The idea is that you cut away the bottom of the jug and pierce a hole along the cut edge to hang it on a hook. The paper towels then easily fit down inside the jug where you can pull them through the neck of the bottle, which should now be pointing at the floor. This trick works with any plastic jug tall and wide enough to hold a standard roll of paper towels. If you only have access to smaller jugs or 2-liter soda bottles, you can double the lifespan of your paper towels instantly by cutting the roll in half. This helps it fit inside a smaller space while ensuring each roll lasts a little longer, saving you both space and room in your budget. If they're not fully hidden inside, though, the edge of the roll is exposed to moisture and dust.