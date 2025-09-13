The Easy, Mess-Free Way To Make Air Fryer Nachos That Keep Chips Crispy, Not Soggy

In theory, nachos should be brilliant every time, they're pretty much the perfect snack. But let's be honest, sometimes a homemade batch can be bit of a soggy and underwhelming disaster. And the make or break factor often comes down to how the chips are layered, what goes on top, and whether steam gets trapped, which is where an unexpected kitchen appliance could be the saving factor — your air fryer. Because air fryers, unlike ovens, circulate hot air quickly enough to crisp both the toppings and the base, plus it takes a fraction of the time with much less clean up. Honestly, this is one of the air fryer hacks you wish you'd known sooner.

The trick to making a perfect batch is limiting the build: Just one or two layers of chips is all you actually need. And a parchment liner — specifically the kind with holes which will encourage air flow — is essential for keeping chips crisp. Plus the paper will prevent melted cheese from sticking the chips to the basket, then all you have to do is lift the parchment liner and toss it, which is a clear win for anyone who loves a good snack but hates cleaning up after.