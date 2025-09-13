The Texas Fast Food Chain That Rivals Taco Bell
When people think of fast food inspired by Mexican cuisine, Taco Bell is often the first chain to come to mind. It makes sense, seeing how Taco Bell has a menu full of best-selling items. However, that doesn't mean Taco Bell is completely without its rivals. In fact, there are quite a few great Mexican restaurant chains that aren't Taco Bell.
One particularly great Mexican fast food chain that rivals Taco Bell is Taco Casa. The Texas chain might not be widely recognized outside of its regional reach, but it's been in business for over 50 years. The chain's long-time commitment to using high-quality, fresh ingredients has resulted in Taco Casa making some of the most delicious Mexican fast food in the South.
This dedication to quality is a huge part of what makes Taco Casa stand out to customers. Patrons have even drawn comparisons between Taco Casa and Taco Bell, with some saying the Taco Casa hot sauce and tacos in particular are better than those of Taco Bell. Although Taco Casa has yet to achieve the same national reach as Taco Bell, the chain is still mighty in its own right, thanks to its delicious food and loyal fans.
A brief overview of Taco Casa
Founded in 1972, Taco Casa was the invention of the Roy Upshaw family. Together, they dreamed of creating a fast food chain that used only the best ingredients combined with quality service. The menu was built to be simple, consisting of Mexican street foods everyone should try once, such as burritos, tacos, tostadas, and frijoles — all for a reasonable price.
The chain quickly picked up steam and began expanding all across its home state of Texas. It has also extended its reach into its neighboring state, Oklahoma, and has since also touched down in Arkansas. Over the course of five decades, Taco Casa has expanded to include 124 locations total.
Taco Casa hasn't changed much since the 1970s — down to the bright orange and yellow decor. The menu is still exactly the same, and, in addition to the good eats and affordable prices, the business is dedicated to making customers feel welcome. Patrons have praised the service and food, citing the tacos, salsa, and in-house sweet tea as favorites.