The Texas Fast Food Chain That Rivals Taco Bell

When people think of fast food inspired by Mexican cuisine, Taco Bell is often the first chain to come to mind. It makes sense, seeing how Taco Bell has a menu full of best-selling items. However, that doesn't mean Taco Bell is completely without its rivals. In fact, there are quite a few great Mexican restaurant chains that aren't Taco Bell.

One particularly great Mexican fast food chain that rivals Taco Bell is Taco Casa. The Texas chain might not be widely recognized outside of its regional reach, but it's been in business for over 50 years. The chain's long-time commitment to using high-quality, fresh ingredients has resulted in Taco Casa making some of the most delicious Mexican fast food in the South.

This dedication to quality is a huge part of what makes Taco Casa stand out to customers. Patrons have even drawn comparisons between Taco Casa and Taco Bell, with some saying the Taco Casa hot sauce and tacos in particular are better than those of Taco Bell. Although Taco Casa has yet to achieve the same national reach as Taco Bell, the chain is still mighty in its own right, thanks to its delicious food and loyal fans.