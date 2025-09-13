The Vintage California Steakhouse That Was A Celebrity Retreat In The 1950s

In November 1949, three planes full of Hollywood actors arrived at a small private airport located in the then-newly-developed desert community of Borrego Springs, California. Among the stars who came were Lon Chaney Jr., famous for playing Hollywood monsters like the werewolf, and the Irish actor Brian Donlevy, best known for his role in the "Beau Geste" (1939). The stars were there for the gala opening of Hoberg's Desert Resort. They were able to relax by the heated pool, go horseback riding, enjoy a game of tennis, and enjoy high-quality cooking during their stay.

These would be the first, but by no means the last, Tinseltown denizens to visit. Other big names, including Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable, would get away from the glare of stardom at Hoberg's over the years. While these icons are no longer with us, you can still bask in their reflected glory. Today, Hoberg's name has been changed to the Palms at Indian Head, where you can step back in time and enjoy a near-nightly steak routine like Monroe or dine in a mid-century atmosphere at the hotel's Coyote Steakhouse.