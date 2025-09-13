The Vintage California Steakhouse That Was A Celebrity Retreat In The 1950s
In November 1949, three planes full of Hollywood actors arrived at a small private airport located in the then-newly-developed desert community of Borrego Springs, California. Among the stars who came were Lon Chaney Jr., famous for playing Hollywood monsters like the werewolf, and the Irish actor Brian Donlevy, best known for his role in the "Beau Geste" (1939). The stars were there for the gala opening of Hoberg's Desert Resort. They were able to relax by the heated pool, go horseback riding, enjoy a game of tennis, and enjoy high-quality cooking during their stay.
These would be the first, but by no means the last, Tinseltown denizens to visit. Other big names, including Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable, would get away from the glare of stardom at Hoberg's over the years. While these icons are no longer with us, you can still bask in their reflected glory. Today, Hoberg's name has been changed to the Palms at Indian Head, where you can step back in time and enjoy a near-nightly steak routine like Monroe or dine in a mid-century atmosphere at the hotel's Coyote Steakhouse.
A lowkey resort where celebrities could relax
Brothers Frank and George Hoberg, who came from a family of resort developers in Northern California, began breaking ground on their new hotel in the desert in 1947, banking on having a four-season operation. Besides offering a restaurant, pool, tennis, and horseback riding, the resort would also feature a golf course, cocktail lounge and sun deck, and nightly dancing. Hollywood stars of the era were always looking for a place to get away and relax, whether it was Frank Sinatra and his Rat Pack who frequented the Palm Springs Supper Club in Palm Springs, California, or John Wayne, who spent time at an ancient Utah tavern in Moqui Cave.
The family name that was synonymous with California resorts, the hotel's many amenities soon drew A-list stars (besides those already mentioned) to Hoberg's. Everyone from Bing Crosby to Raymond Burr of "Perry Mason" fame came to get away from it all. The resort has changed hands and names over the years, and it even experienced a devastating fire in 1958 that required a total rebuild. The hotel was eventually restored to its former stature as the Palms at Indian Head. Thankfully, you can still get yourself a steak at Coyote Steakhouse and imagine what it was like when the resort was the playground of the stars.