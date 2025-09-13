The Brazilian Cocktail Anthony Bourdain Said Is Perfect For Any Occasion

The late celebrity chef and world-traveling television host Anthony Bourdain sure had some savage food takes. The man who ruined Monday's fish for a generation of diners also abhorred hollandaise sauce, truffle oil, and kobe sliders. Anthony Bourdain also loathed a club sandwich. While Bourdain disliked a lot of fare, the loveable curmudgeon's occasional approvals just seemed to set a higher bar than those of his peers. One drink Bourdain sure approved of? The caipirinha.

Bourdain called the caipirinha the "indispensable icon of Brazilian beach culture" in an episode of "Parts Unknown" shot on that very backdrop. The cachaça-based drink is "one of the world's truly great cocktails," Bourdain asserted in the segment. "[It's] a utility beverage good for any time of day, or any social occasion," he said. While a traditional caipirinha calls for limes, sugar, and a splash of cachaça, the drink can certainly be quite versatile. It isn't as sweet as one might imagine, considering it's a sugarcane-based spirit, but rather effortlessly bright and refreshing, thanks to its citrus component.