Few cities in America have a foodie scene as rich and diverse as that of New York City. It's hard to decide what to eat in a day in New York City, especially if you're trying to eat out in New York City on a budget. Beneath a layer of tourist trap restaurants is a treasure trove of hidden gem restaurants just waiting to be discovered. One of New York City's best kept restaurant secrets is Rab's Country Lanes, a bowling alley that happens to be home to a restaurant featuring wild and unique takes on comfort classics.

Out of all the places in New York City, a bowling alley is one of the last spots you'd expect to find great eats, but Rab's Country Lanes is quickly proving to be one of the best hidden gem restaurants in New York City. Located in Staten Island, Rab's Country Lanes has been gaining a reputation online for its big and bold eats, such as the "Mega Stuffed Spuds" baked potatoes and deep-fried burgers. Visitors have praised the menu as impressive and consistently delicious. Simultaneously, people have praised the bowling alley as a whole as a fun experience, making it a worthwhile visit for both food and entertainment.