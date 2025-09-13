The Wildest Comfort Food Gem Hiding In A Bowling Alley In NYC
Few cities in America have a foodie scene as rich and diverse as that of New York City. It's hard to decide what to eat in a day in New York City, especially if you're trying to eat out in New York City on a budget. Beneath a layer of tourist trap restaurants is a treasure trove of hidden gem restaurants just waiting to be discovered. One of New York City's best kept restaurant secrets is Rab's Country Lanes, a bowling alley that happens to be home to a restaurant featuring wild and unique takes on comfort classics.
Out of all the places in New York City, a bowling alley is one of the last spots you'd expect to find great eats, but Rab's Country Lanes is quickly proving to be one of the best hidden gem restaurants in New York City. Located in Staten Island, Rab's Country Lanes has been gaining a reputation online for its big and bold eats, such as the "Mega Stuffed Spuds" baked potatoes and deep-fried burgers. Visitors have praised the menu as impressive and consistently delicious. Simultaneously, people have praised the bowling alley as a whole as a fun experience, making it a worthwhile visit for both food and entertainment.
The unique menu at Rab's Country Lanes
When people think of bowling alley food, the first thing that comes to mind is sad, soggy pizza and less-than-desirable burgers; that is not the case at Rab's Country Lanes. Here, you can find eats with a lot of personality, such as taco pizza, bacon cheeseburger "Mega Stuffed Spuds," and the "O.G. Murder Burger." It even has a breakfast menu consisting of bagel sandwiches and burritos. Granted, some of the fare is still pretty standard for anyone who doesn't feel like being so adventurous. You can still find classics such as hot dogs and the "All American Burger," featuring cheese, veggies, and housemade Rab's Special Sauce. There is some lighter, healthier fare here, too, such as grilled chicken Caesar wraps and a classic Caesar salad.
Beyond food, there's a bevy of standard fountain drinks, coffee, and tea. The bowling alley also has a large menu of signature ice cream shakes in all kinds of flavors, featuring fun names such as "Shorti Be Good" and "The Dreamsicle." Last but not least, there's a full bar with an impressive beer menu for those looking to imbibe.