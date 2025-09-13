David Chang Approves Of This 'Underrated' Method For Preparing Brisket
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Beef brisket is a super flavorful cut of meat taken from just above the front shanks of the cow. (Basically, the chest area). A full brisket is actually two overlapping muscles: the "point," which is more marbled with fat, and the leaner "flat." Smoking is one of the most common preparation methods for this meat. However, one crucial mistake made when smoking brisket is spritzing the meat while basting, which can cool down the fat and make the end product much less tender. There is also an argument to be made that quality cuts of brisket are wasted on the grill. To get the best flavor and tenderness, celebrity chef David Chang thinks there is a better way to cook brisket.
In an Instagram post, Chang told followers to try boiling brisket, calling the preparation method "underrated." In his book, "Cooking at Home: Or, How I Stopped Worrying About Recipes (And Love My Microwave)", Chang says brisket is often boiled in a lot of Asian recipes. Boiled brisket will set you up for a delicious, umami-rich stock, with just the right amount of flavorful fat. Once cooked, the shredded or sliced beef can be added back into the stock to make a pho or beef noodle soup, or become the protein for a flavorful salad. Any leftover brisket can seriously upgrade your mac and cheese.
How to boil brisket like David Chang
In his cookbook, David Chang says brisket brings back memories of his childhood. "It reminds me of my mom rubbing a hunk of it with salt and pepper, wrapping it in foil, roasting it, and then making sandwiches out of the meat with white bread and mayonnaise." Although boiled brisket is an entirely different way to work with the meat, it can certainly create new memories for you and your family. In his Instagram post, the Momofuku mastermind made a beef brisket soup with daikon radishes, but he didn't go into the preparation.
On the Momofuku blog, however, we found a recipe that gave us insight into Chang's boiling process for brisket. Even though the meat will eventually be cooked in liquid, it first needs to be salted and seared for about five minutes on each side. Chang adds a splash of beer, garlic, and his signature Momofuku Soy Sauce to add flavors to the beef. You can then cover the brisket halfway with water, cover the pot, and simmer until the meat is nice and tender.
Once cooked, Chang adds his brisket to noodles, but it can also be delicious on a sandwich, salad, or simply eaten straight with a side of vegetables. However you plan to boil your brisket — it can be as simple as putting directly in boiling water with some veggies — a little attention goes a long way, and the result is a tender, flavorful meat that's sure to impress.