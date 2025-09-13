David Chang Approves Of This 'Underrated' Method For Preparing Brisket

In his cookbook, David Chang says brisket brings back memories of his childhood. "It reminds me of my mom rubbing a hunk of it with salt and pepper, wrapping it in foil, roasting it, and then making sandwiches out of the meat with white bread and mayonnaise." Although boiled brisket is an entirely different way to work with the meat, it can certainly create new memories for you and your family. In his Instagram post, the Momofuku mastermind made a beef brisket soup with daikon radishes, but he didn't go into the preparation.

On the Momofuku blog, however, we found a recipe that gave us insight into Chang's boiling process for brisket. Even though the meat will eventually be cooked in liquid, it first needs to be salted and seared for about five minutes on each side. Chang adds a splash of beer, garlic, and his signature Momofuku Soy Sauce to add flavors to the beef. You can then cover the brisket halfway with water, cover the pot, and simmer until the meat is nice and tender.

Once cooked, Chang adds his brisket to noodles, but it can also be delicious on a sandwich, salad, or simply eaten straight with a side of vegetables. However you plan to boil your brisket — it can be as simple as putting directly in boiling water with some veggies — a little attention goes a long way, and the result is a tender, flavorful meat that's sure to impress.