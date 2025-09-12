How Nigella Lawson Makes Homemade Margarita Ice Cream With Just A Few Easy Add-Ins

As long as you store your version of Nigella Lawson's ice cream in a freezer-safe, airtight container, you can enjoy a serving (or two) whenever the mood strikes. The suggested ratio of one part tequila and liqueur to a little over eight parts cream and lime juice proves to be the perfect amount, resulting in a soft, easy-to-spoon dessert that doesn't completely harden in your freezer or worse, form pesky ice crystals.

Fortunately, since preparing this no-fuss dessert takes very little time, doesn't leave your kitchen in shambles, and is easy to scoop, you have more energy to serve this decadent treat in a few extra special ways. Instead of adding scoops of margarita ice cream to standard bowls, serve your ice cream in special containers like Youeon's Glass Ice Cream Bowls from Amazon. Not only do these bowls have a footed base; they also have a wider rim which is perfect for adding lime juice and a dusting of salt or sugar. Serving vessels aside, you can also spruce up this recipe with toppings like fresh lime zest, mint leaves, or a homemade crumble topping made of butter, flour, and sugar.

Toppings aside, keep in mind, there's more to know when it comes to adding tequila to homemade ice cream. Once you feel comfortable making Lawson's margarita ice cream, feel free to upgrade this recipe by incorporating more flavors. For example, the addition of fresh fruit or cocoa powder can easily complement the flavors of tequila and lime.