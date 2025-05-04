Here's What To Know Before Adding Tequila To Homemade Ice Cream

Many people swear by the taste of homemade ice cream, saying it can't be beat by anything from the grocery store. It's not too tough to make homemade ice cream without a machine, and you're likely to get more subtle flavors and more silky textures. Plus, you get the options to spice up your scoops with whatever you like — including alcohol. Pairing ice cream and alcohol perfectly is one thing, but you have the option to add spirits like tequila directly into homemade ice cream (so long as you're of legal drinking age). Despite its strong flavor, tequila offers you more options than you might expect.

Keep tequila pairings in mind when choosing an ice cream flavor. Unlike more neutral spirits like vodka, tequila is made from blue agave and has a sweeter, fruitier taste as a result. A cheap tequila can sometimes be sweeter from all the added sugars, while more high-end tequilas may have more balanced and possibly spiced flavor profiles. For the ice cream flavor, plain vanilla ice cream should easily work with tequila mixed in. Fruit ice creams or sorbets are also an easy pairing because plenty of fruit juices pair with tequila, and you can create a margarita ice cream of sorts. However, you can still go richer and whip up some chocolate ice cream with tequila. Anything which pairs with a sweet fruit should work here, and chocolate and fruits certainly go together.