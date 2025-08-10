Margaritas For Dessert? Here's How To Turn Them Into A Decadent Treat
It's never the wrong time to whip up the perfect margarita, but we think this beloved cocktail deserves an even bigger stage. Stay with us here, what if it could become a chocolatey dessert? Imagine something really rich, cold, and boozy — like a milkshake meets a nightcap. And the beauty of a frozen chocolate margarita is that it doesn't take itself too seriously, it isn't delicate or decorated with fancy garnishes, it's simply ice cream, tequila, some liqueur, and ice blended together and poured into a cocktail glass. That's it. Top it off with chocolate shavings or dunk a cookie into the top if you feel like it, or don't. Either way, it's somewhere between a cocktail and a dessert — and it's bound to impress.
However, there is one thing that matters here, and that is proportions. Don't go too mad on the tequila or you'll lose the sweetness that makes it a dessert, and don't go overboard on the ice either, or it'll end up more like a slushy. The goal is something that is thin enough to drink, so start with the basic ingredients and adjust as you go. Some fun variations could be to add a pinch of cayenne pepper for some chili chocolate, a shot of espresso for a play on an espresso martini, or even swap the chocolate ice cream for other flavors like vanilla or salted caramel.
Tips for getting it just right
Now, don't be fooled into thinking this is just a frozen margarita, which would rely on citrus and salt for a sharp finish. No, this is a whole different affair, a lot richer and more moody, but it can't taste like you just threw a tequila shot into a tub of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, so a blender is a non-negotiable to bring this to life.
And if you're hosting, pre-scoop the ice cream and keep it in the freezer in individual serving glasses so when it's time to whip it up, all you have to do is blend the liquids, pour, and add some garnish — the dessert will also stay colder longer this way, less ice-cream melting, and the presentation will feel more intentional. Consider your glassware too. If you have a proper margarita glass, even better, but you could also use lowball glasses or coupe glasses for a bit more of a playful feel. Or go hard and just put it all in a milkshake glass. And take it to a whole new level by rimming the glass in cocoa powder or crushed up cookies — because there are many more ways to rim your glass beyond just salt and sugar.
This is a slightly messy and unkept dessert, so don't be too precious about it. It should look and taste like you were a bit tipsy when you made it, the whole thing should scream "fun" not delicacy. And finally, don't put the blender away too soon — people will probably ask for another round. And why not? This one is all about indulgence.