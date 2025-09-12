Save Your Pineapple Scraps To Make A Flavor-Packed Vinegar

To create your own pineapple vinegar, you'll need to cut a pineapple and save those scraps. You know — the shaved off bumpy skin, core, and other bits that aren't quite fit for eating. You'll also need vinegar with the mother. If you're familiar with raw apple cider vinegar — the one with the slimy-looking stuff floating around in the bottle — that's the mother. It's much like the SCOBY from a kombucha starter. As with any fermenting or canning process, you'll also need a clean glass jar and a cloth lid. Combine your scraps with water, organic sugar, and a few tablespoons of the raw vinegar in the glass jar, secure the cloth lid, then set it on a counter in your kitchen. Stir once each day and, after a couple of weeks, you'll toss the pineapple scraps and let the mixture continue doing its magic for a few more weeks.

Once your vinegar is ready to use, feel free to experiment! It's wonderful as a salad dressing and adds a tropical kick if fruit is in the mix. Try adding it to a salad with grilled fruit for a summery twist. You can use it as a tenderizer for meat in your next marinade, too. The enzymes in the pineapple help to break down the meat's fibers. In traditional adobos and stews, you can use it in place of regular vinegar. Lastly, try to make your next cocktail shrub with it for an interesting twist on happy hour.