The Genius Bulk Food Storage Spot Hiding In Plain Sight

Kitchens are multifunctional spaces with a unique blend of utilitarian and decorative value. Many of us spend a great deal of time in our kitchens making food to nourish ourselves, which is necessary to remain healthy. We also tend to linger in the kitchen over meals with loved ones, early morning coffee with a good book, or a relaxing nightcap before bed. This means the kitchen must be simultaneously functional and efficient while also feeling cozy and welcoming, which can be a complex balance to strike, especially if you're strapped for storage.

While some can maximize their kitchen storage with elegant cubbies or a remodel, others have no choice but to work with what they have. That often means counters cluttered with boxes of cereal, bags of chips, and any number of containers filled with pulses, grains, and flours. There are lots of ways to make these items look tidy, and even aesthetic, but it does cut into the functional counter space in your kitchen, which is why it may be time to stop ignoring one of the best spots in your kitchen to add storage — above your cabinets.

Many kitchens feature pre-built cabinets, which are made in standard sizes to fit in the widest range of spaces. This means most kitchens have extra space between the cabinets and the ceiling just waiting to be filled with shelf stable bulk food items, including big boxes of oatmeal, canned goods, bulk bags of nuts, and much more.