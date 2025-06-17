What Brand Is Behind Aldi's Moser-Roth Chocolate?
Aldi is undoubtedly one of the unsung heroes of the grocery world, home to many budget-friendly store brands dispersed throughout its shelves. Of course, not every Aldi version of staple foodstuffs is a winner, but you'll be shocked to discover the variety of items worth the affordable price, one being a brand of German-made chocolate bars. When it comes to Aldi's European chocolate offerings specifically, low costs do not equate to low quality. Despite the fact that you won't find delicacies from well-known brands like Ritter Sport or Milka on its shelves, the store offers a surprising range of equally noteworthy products. Though you may not have heard of Moser-Roth, this confectionary brand is speculated to be operated by Storck, the same parent company of Werther's Original and Merci.
If you're even remotely curious about where these chocolate bars come from, checking in person at Aldi won't be enough. The information listed on Moser-Roth packaging merely notes that the product is imported. No specific company or location is listed, except for a sentence stating "Made in Germany." Its elusive managerial history is partially responsible for the brand's puzzling origin. What we do know is that pastry chef Wilhelm Roth Jr. curated his company toward the confectionery scene in 1841. After Roth left in 1876, production was transferred over to Wilhelm Wagner and Kommerzienrat Sproesser, who expanded the business further in 1881. Following this, the company switched hands yet again, joining E.O. Moser & Cie, founded by Eduard Otto Moser. After all of that adjustment, Moser-Roth was officially born — the company which is later believed to have been attained by the Berlin-based candy giant, August Storck KRG.
Managment changeover adds to the mystery around Moser-Roth
Moser-Roth is a brand of chocolate bars that you might not have gravitated toward in a lineup, but we've found it outshines Aldi's other cocoa-based candy options. Its surprisingly decadent qualities — all for only $3.29 (depending on the Aldi location, as prices vary between stores) — add to the intrigue surrounding how and where exactly this bar is produced. Though there are multiple pieces of information alluding to the fact that Moser-Roth sits under the purview of confectionary company Storck, it's still relatively difficult to confirm. Shedding some light on this puzzle, online retailer German Delistore documents the brands that August Storck KRG has absorbed over the years, including Moser-Roth, which was official registered as its own company in 1902.
It appears that much of the confusion comes from the fact that after its absorption by Storck, Moser-Roth chocolate production paused until 2007. Its distribution then became exclusively relegated to Aldi stores, making it that much more difficult to pinpoint its origin. This particularity may serve as an explanation as to why Moser-Roth cannot be found on the wider parent company website. Some companies just do not list every individual client in its portfolio. We still aren't absolutely sure that Storck is behind Moser-Roth. That said, we can certainly say it's well worth the visit to your local Aldi to try this affordable European chocolate bar for yourself.