Aldi is undoubtedly one of the unsung heroes of the grocery world, home to many budget-friendly store brands dispersed throughout its shelves. Of course, not every Aldi version of staple foodstuffs is a winner, but you'll be shocked to discover the variety of items worth the affordable price, one being a brand of German-made chocolate bars. When it comes to Aldi's European chocolate offerings specifically, low costs do not equate to low quality. Despite the fact that you won't find delicacies from well-known brands like Ritter Sport or Milka on its shelves, the store offers a surprising range of equally noteworthy products. Though you may not have heard of Moser-Roth, this confectionary brand is speculated to be operated by Storck, the same parent company of Werther's Original and Merci.

If you're even remotely curious about where these chocolate bars come from, checking in person at Aldi won't be enough. The information listed on Moser-Roth packaging merely notes that the product is imported. No specific company or location is listed, except for a sentence stating "Made in Germany." Its elusive managerial history is partially responsible for the brand's puzzling origin. What we do know is that pastry chef Wilhelm Roth Jr. curated his company toward the confectionery scene in 1841. After Roth left in 1876, production was transferred over to Wilhelm Wagner and Kommerzienrat Sproesser, who expanded the business further in 1881. Following this, the company switched hands yet again, joining E.O. Moser & Cie, founded by Eduard Otto Moser. After all of that adjustment, Moser-Roth was officially born — the company which is later believed to have been attained by the Berlin-based candy giant, August Storck KRG.