Why The Color Of Some Salmon Is Fake

Salmon farmers use either natural or synthetic astaxanthin in their feed, and though both are considered safe, the long-term effects of synthetic astaxanthin are still unknown. For farmers going the natural route, pigment is achieved by adding ground up crustaceans to salmon feed. Alternatively, a chemical cartenoid is added. This is why many people believe that red dye has been added to their salmon, which is not exactly true, but it is true that a synthetic pigment has been added to the feed.

It's a healthier choice to eat farmed salmon that have been fed natural sources of cartenoids. The problem is that naturally derived astaxanthin is four times as expensive as synthetic, so the majority of farmed salmon has been fed pellets with chemicals. It's impossible to know whether your farmed salmon was fed naturally derived or synthetic pigment without doing research on the company that raised it, and sadly, regulations around labelling salmon as farmed are not strictly enforced. This is one of the reasons why you might want to avoid buying farmed salmon.

If you purchase wild salmon, you can rest assured that the color was naturally derived from the food it found in the ocean. Wild salmon are also significantly smaller than the farmed salmon, so they could be considered one of the fish with lowest mercury levels.